CUNA Mutual labor dispute escalates, workers authorize unprecedented strike

× Expand Union president Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill at the OPEIU Local 39 Press Conference. Union president Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill announces April 24 that CUNA Mutual workers have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing an unfair labor practice strike.

After months of stalled negotiations and rising tension between management at CUNA Mutual and its employees over a new contract, the union representing its workers is taking an unprecedented step.

"Members have voted 92% in favor of authorizing an unfair labor practice strike,” Sue Dresen, a CUNA Mutual worker for 47 years and member of OPEIU Local 39’s contract action team, announced at an April 24 press conference at the Madison Labor Temple. “This has never happened at CUNA Mutual and it is historic.”

The union has not yet set a date for the beginning of a strike, but the vote allows it to begin a work stoppage at any time.

“We respect the decision of our employees to authorize a strike, and we are determined to reach a fair and market-competitive agreement that meets the needs of our employees, our customers and company,” CUNA Mutual spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in a statement. “CUNA Mutual Group will continue to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement.”

CUNA Mutual is an insurance and investment firm that provides services to credit unions and their members and is one of Madison’s largest private-sector employers. Including non-union contractors, the company employs about 2,000 workers in the Madison area.

Isthmus previously reported that the contentious negotiations over a new contract covering wages, benefits, and other working conditions for 450 union workers at the company had stalled out early in the year, with the last meeting between workers and management held on Jan. 12. Workers accused the company of delay tactics, retaliation, and negotiating in bad faith.

“We started bargaining last February,” the union’s president, Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill, said at Monday’s press conference. “Fourteen months later, most of our major priorities remain open.” Those priorities include wages, benefits, ending the outsourcing of union work to non-union contractors, and expanding the company’s diversity practices.

Since talks broke down, tensions have been rising. CUNA Mutual hired the second-largest pro-management law firm in the country to investigate the union’s chief steward, Joe Evica, who they suspended and eventually fired. The company says Evica was fired for violating workplace rules on data privacy and information handling. But the union believes it is in retaliation for his union work.

The union has filed unfair labor practice charges against the company at the National Labor Relations Board, a federal agency that enforces labor law. Those charges accuse the company of negotiating in bad faith and retaliating against workers for union activity, both of which are prohibited by federal labor law. The union has called Evica’s firing “targeted retaliation” for union activism. At the press conference, Bartlett-Mulvihill said that the company’s investigation of Evica began the same day the union sent a letter to thousands of CUNA Mutual’s credit union customers warning about a potential disruption to services caused by the labor dispute.

CUNA Mutual is planning a company-wide rebrand as TruStage this spring, and workers and union officials referred to the company by both names as they spoke in front of a backdrop reading, “TruStage can’t be TruSted.”

“CUNA Mutual has money,” said Evica. “But we have the power of 450 union members who are ready to shut TruStage down if they refuse to negotiate a fair contract.”