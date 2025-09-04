Dairy Drive homeless encampment could get a reprieve through April

× Expand Tommy Washbush Pallet shelters at Dairy Drive. The city bought approximately 30 tiny-home style shelters to serve as accommodations.

A city-sanctioned homeless encampment could be demolished by November if the Madison city council can’t find additional funds to keep it open through the winter. Around 24 people would be back on the streets.

The city used $1.1 million in federal pandemic funding to build the temporary encampment on Dairy Drive, composed of 30 tiny home-style shelters. It opened in November 2021 and was meant to provide shelter for homeless residents who had previously been camping in Reindahl Park. Though the encampment was not intended to be permanent, the city council used a mix of federal and county funds to extend its contract with operator Madison Street Medicine in 2022 and 2024.

Now, federal pandemic relief funds have run dry. The city council voted Tuesday to issue a request for proposals for contractors to demolish the property. It would likely take until November for demolition to begin, Assistant City Engineer Bryan Cooper told council members. Cooper also told the council that every effort would be made to reuse or auction off structures currently used in the encampment.

But Ald. Davy Mayer introduced a resolution also on Tuesday that would extend operations at the encampment until April 30, at which time the temporary men’s shelter on Bartillon Drive is expected to be open. The resolution would authorize the city to receive up to $100,000 from Dane County for encampment operations. The council is expected to vote on Mayer’s resolution Sept. 16.

In an interview, Mayer says he’s contacted some Dane County supervisors, including Heidi Wegleitner, chair of Dane County’s Health and Human Services Committee, about finding funding. Wegleitner says in an interview that she thinks the county might be able to contribute around $75,000 in federal funds for the operations.

“Obviously we want [Madison Street Medicine] to be able to maximize an available resource that otherwise probably won't be able to be used to help people in our community,” says Wegleitner.

The city would not expend any additional funding under Mayer’s resolution. Madison Street Medicine has some reserve funds to help cover the costs over the next six months, Mayer says.

If Mayer’s resolution is approved, demolition efforts would halt “until the council provides further direction,” City Attorney Michael Haas says in an email.

If the resolution is rejected, the demolition could move forward without any further vote, he adds.

Dozens of people previously living at the encampment have since moved into permanent housing, according to the city’s community development division. A majority of those who submitted public comment to the council Tuesday were in support of delaying the demolition and keeping the encampment operational.

Elliot Isaac Stokes, a long-time Madison resident who said he has previously been homeless, appeared in person and asked that the council “consider compassion.”

“Telling homeless people just before the winter time that ‘Sorry, you’re out of here,’ is pretty cold. In more ways than one.”