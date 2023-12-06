Downtown Madison rebound?

× Expand 2023 State of Downtown Madison report A graph shows that visits to downtown Madison have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

With the worst of the pandemic over, people are returning to downtown Madison. Pedestrian traffic on State Street and King Street rebounded nearly to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to Downtown Madison, Inc.’s recently released State of Downtown Madison report.

Those numbers buoyed DMI president Jason Ilstrup and a panel of local experts who discussed the report before a room of hundreds at the Edgewater Hotel Nov. 30. Strong tourism numbers for Madison, which are close to what they were in 2019, drove much of the enthusiasm.

“We already know from [hotel] room tax collection — tourists are back,” said Ilstrup.

“Our leisure visitors are off the charts,” added Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of Destination Madison. “We’re going to continue to get those folks out of Chicago — we love them. They spend so much money here.”

While Chin called regional tourism Madison’s “sweet spot,” she added that the airing of Top Chef, a popular cooking competition show that filmed its upcoming season in Wisconsin and airs in February, will drive even more visitors to downtown.

“That’s been the little gift that just keeps on giving,” said Chin. “I cannot wait for the show to air because we will be seeing far and wide across the country that people are going to want to come to Madison and experience our incredible food scene.”

More people than ever are also living downtown; its population has grown by 40% since 2010, about twice as fast as the city as a whole. That has been driven in part by a flurry of new housing construction — the DMI report highlights a 50% increase in apartments downtown since 2011, from 7,400 to more than 11,000.

One group that has not returned to downtown Madison is office workers. According to DMI’s report, about 16.7% of downtown office space is now vacant, a number that has been climbing since 2019. The office vacancy rate rose faster this year than in 2022, jumping 3.3 percentage points compared to last year’s 2.5 percentage point increase. Office vacancy rates here are still slightly better than in downtown Milwaukee (17.6%) and Minneapolis (17.4%), and much better than the downtowns of some tech-oriented metros still reeling from the move to remote work like San Francisco. There, the office vacancy rate is about 34%, twice as high as Madison’s.

Bob Bruni, president of Urban Land Interests and a member of the DMI panel, said that the market was seeing a “flight to quality,” with much lower vacancy rates in new buildings than in old ones. Still, Bruni was optimistic about the market for commercial office space in Madison, pointing out that the city’s central business district is integrated with restaurants, entertainment venues, and other amenities that companies look for when seeking office space.

“It’s all meshed together here,” he said, “and that’s such an advantage Madison has over so many other communities and cities out there.”