Election sampler

Isthmus and community radio station WORT 89.9 FM have teamed up this fall to bring you independent coverage of the upcoming 2020 election. As the big day approaches, here is a sampling of stories we have done about election integrity; Wisconsin's status as a swing state; and efforts to increase voter participation, demystify the election process and provide access to early voting opportunities. Please remember to check back for Election Day coverage and tune in to WORT’s live election night show starting at 8 p.m.

Eight O’Clock Buzz host Jonathan Zarov interviews Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about how the state is preparing for possible voter intimidation at the polls and what to do about it if you witness it. WORT producer Jonah Chester also explains the difference between election observing and voter intimidation.

WORT and Isthmus also bring you stories about the people working to ensure everyone’s voice is heard this election.

Buzz host Damita Brown talks to residents of the Oneida and Menonimee nations about the get-out-of-the-vote efforts in Wisconsin Indigenous communities. Isthmus fellow Tamia Fowlkes has also been focused on campus voting. She writes about college students stepping up to alleviate a shortage of poll workers, and UW Odyssey Project's innovative work to inspire people to cast ballots through music and art. Fowlkes also takes a look at community groups in Milwaukee committed to increasing turnout among Black voters and reports on Madison’s Democracy in the Park events.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Wisconsin, absentee and early voting has reached unprecedented levels in the state. WORT’s Martin Rakacolli interviews voters taking advantage of these options. In his story “Calming the electorate,” Isthmus staff writer Dylan Brogan checks in with local election clerks from across the state to see how the officials on the ground are faring with the new challenges caused by the pandemic.

After traveling 1,000 miles through western Wisconsin and the Northwoods, Brogan gauges how swing voters are feeling about the election. He also covers rallies for libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen and President Donald Trump.

Isthmus and WORT didn’t forget about the arts scene during the election season. WORT covers New York conceptual artist Jenny Holzer’s YOUVOTE2020 project which came through Madison in October. Isthmus features editor Linda Falkenstein also writes about a digital storytelling project from Jen Rubin that focuses on the stories of poll workers.

Additionally, WORT provides the details on what may be the most important local issue on the ballot for Madison voters WORT reporter Jade Iseri-Ramos dives into the fine points of two referendums, totalling $350 million, to support the Madison school district. Proponents of the referendums also make their case to A Public Affair host Carousel Bayrd. The community radio station also brings you a number of candidate interviews for state legislative races.