End of an era (again)

Soglin: "I can assure you there will not be a third sequel."

Paul Soglin ended months of speculation Tuesday by announcing that he won’t be running for a ninth term as mayor next year.

First elected to the office in 1973 at the age of 27, Soglin has served three separate stints leading the city. He returned for a second stint from 1989 to 1997. His latest tenure began in 2011. At a press conference Tuesday, Soglin told reporters that he made the decision a few months ago.

“I guess I always felt that six to eight years in this office is long enough — at one time,” said Soglin. “I can assure you there will not be a third sequel.”

Soglin, who is running for governor, had cagily responded to questions about his mayoral plans in recent months, insisting he’ll be governor next year. He’s one of eight Democrats competing in the Aug. 14 primary to take on Gov. Scott Walker during the November general election.

Soglin emphasized that point again on Tuesday. “My plans are to be the state’s next governor,” said Soglin. When asked if he would consider running for president if elected governor, Soglin rolled his eyes: “Now, that’s enough.”

Council president Samba Baldeh says he expected Soglin to run for reelection if he didn’t win the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“We worked together really, really well,” said Baldeh. “Whoever is the next mayor, I hope they have the city’s best interests at heart and they will be open to working with a diverse population of people. This city is becoming very diverse. We need someone with an open mind who is willing to listen to people.”

Three candidates have already lined up to succeed Soglin. Former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway was the first to declare, announcing her plans in May. Ald. Maurice Cheeks announced July 11 that he’s running and former Ald. Brenda Konkel joined the race on July 16. Konkel says she’s not surprised by Soglin’s decision but she did not expect the announcement to come nine months before the mayoral election.

“Pretty early in the campaign to be announcing that,” she says in an interview. “I suspect it might make his remaining time as mayor a little tougher. He’s been a mentor to me and I looked up to him as a young politician. He’s a Madison icon. Clearly, we disagree on various issues. I kind of wish I had a chance to debate him. So, it’s bittersweet.”

Cheeks wrote in a statement: “I commend Mayor Soglin for his many years of dedicated public service.”

Last week, the mayor slammed Cheeks in a statement about his candidacy: “Maurice Cheeks will not be our next mayor. Personal ambition and indecision are not leadership qualities. Madison can do better.”

At his press conference, Soglin said he would be “perfectly comfortable” endorsing Rhodes-Conway.

“She has not asked for an endorsement. But when I see the candidates who’ve announced, I see her being head and shoulders [above] — superior — in every way.”

Rhodes-Conway says the mayor’s kind words were a surprise.

“It’s very nice of him to say that,” says Rhodes-Conway. “I’m happy I have earned his respect. But I’m working hard to win the respect and trust of people across Madison now.”

Soglin also used the press conference to criticize Walker, who the mayor blames for stymying the city’s efforts on a number of issues, including transit.

“The only place we’ve seen any setbacks in [Madison] is the 200 bills the Legislature adopted with Gov. Walker’s support basically undermining local control and making life more challenging in our state,” said Soglin. “Walker is a sock puppet for Donald Trump.”

Soglin also offered to drive the local press to a gubernatorial debate in Monroe Tuesday. He just bought a Ray Charles box set to listen to on the way over.

“I’ll drive. I got my own personal car. It’s not the city’s car so there’s no problem there,” said Soglin. “Six of the candidates will appear. As usual, since it’s not being televised, Tony Evers won’t show up. I think it will be a real interesting debate tonight.”