How Dane County voted in the governor's race

Ever since Barack Obama swept every precinct in Dane County in 2008, the voting pattern of Dane County is more of a solid, as in solid blue for big elections. This time, the Town of Dane was the only precinct to favor Scott Walker for governor with 54 percent of the vote. Evers won everything else, and with stunning strength. Ten years ago the only areas voting more than 90 percent Democratic were on Madison's Near East and South sides. With Evers' victory, the 90 percent-plus neighborhoods extend from Midvale Blvd. in the west to Commercial Ave. in the east.