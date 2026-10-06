Facts & Figures: October 2026

‘We are told the AI revolution is here and cannot be stopped. This is a claim that serves a small segment of very wealthy and powerful people, and we have no reason to believe that it’s true.’

— Mike Wagner, director of UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, speaking at an Isthmus panel on how AI could affect modern journalism. While panelists noted some positives in AI, including the ability to parse complex data, they cautioned against viewing AI as a replacement for human journalists. (Read more at isthmus.com)

10

Number of Madison Fire Department ambulances in the city of Madison after a recent addition in September. The new ambulance, along with nine paramedics, is stationed at the downtown fire station. Last year, there were 3,770 calls for medics within this new service region, all handled by ambulances from other fire stations.

88

Miles of Madison street still missing a sidewalk, according to city traffic engineers who are updating the city’s pedestrian plan for the first time in roughly three decades. The new plan proposes adding 28 miles of “missing sidewalk” by 2035; it’s one of several targets to reduce pedestrian crashes and increase walkability.

‘State statutes do not require a patient to wait at least 24 hours before obtaining a vasectomy or impose medically unnecessary prerequisites before obtaining a vasectomy.’

— A comparison offered in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin seeking to undo two state abortion restrictions, including a 30-year-old law that mandates a 24-hour waiting period and practically requires that patients make two trips to the doctor. (Read more at isthmus.com)

$2,179

Cost per Wisconsin household of tariffs imposed by President Trump since January 2025, according to a tariffs tracker from the National Taxpayers Union Foundation using data from Trade Partnership Worldwide. The fiscally conservative group calculated that combined, Wisconsin households have paid $525 million in extra tariffs on machinery and parts, $362 million on electrical equipment, $305 million on household goods, and $288 million on engines and parts.

‘Staff do not recommend continuing to invest in what is an experimental system that has had several years of failed attempts.’

— Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp, recommending in a Sept. 2 memo to officially end the “clean beach system” at Warner Park. Installed in 2021, the system experienced clogged pipes, a pump failure, and storm damage.