Sacred ground

× Expand Ben Jones Andy Yang is one of several Hmong farmers who has growing food on land owned by Peg Whiteside. She sold 10 acres at a discount to Groundswell Conservancy so the farmers will be able to continue to use the land.

A 100-acre patch of land west of Cherokee Marsh has always had a special place in Peg Whiteside’s heart.

“My parents bought this farm in 1945 and I came along the next year so it’s always been home, no matter where I lived,” Whiteside says. “I’ve lived other places, but my roots have always been here.”

When she was a kid, the property was used as a dairy farm. In the 1970s, her family converted it to a beef farm.

Whiteside bought the farm from her mother in 1986 and operated it until about two years ago, when she suffered a heart attack.

Now, Whiteside is helping to preserve the property in Waunakee as farmland forever. “It’s beautiful land, productive land, and I just didn’t want to see it turned into a subdivision,” Whiteside says.

Whiteside is selling most of her farm to another farmer. But before doing so, she donated a perpetual conservation easement to the Groundswell Conservancy.

“That means the farm can never be developed,” says Jim Welsh, executive director of Groundswell. “It can continue to be used as farmland, but you can’t build any more houses on it.

“Our job is to make sure that now and in the future, those restrictions she voluntarily placed on the farm are upheld,” he adds.

According to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin continues to lose farmland. Between 2015 and 2017, the state lost about 200,000 acres of it. As of 2017, it had 14.4 million acres of farmland.

The number of farms is also decreasing. In 2014, there were 69,800 farms in Wisconsin, according to the state. The number declined by 1,100 in the following two years.

Whiteside also helped preserve some land for a group of Hmong farmers who have been renting property from her for about 25 years.

“If you can eat it, they’ve probably tried raising it,” Whiteside says. “It’s pretty standard Wisconsin fair: carrots, onions, tomatoes, peppers, lots of flowers, squash, beets, kale. Some people raise cauliflower and broccoli.”

Several of these farmers use the property for an income — she regularly sees them selling produce at local farmers’ markets.

“It’s hard for people to find places where they can rent garden space,” she says. “This 10 acres is good land, it’s flat. I just wanted them to continue to have a place to farm.”

So she sold 10 acres of her property at a discount to Groundswell, which has agreed to keep managing the property with these farmers.

“In general, a lot of immigrant farmers have struggled to get good land tenure,” Welsh says. “Peg’s been committed to making that happen.”

Welsh says that Groundswell will work with the farmers to decide how to maintain or improve it, possibly erecting sheds for equipment or digging a well for irrigation.

Welsh adds that in addition to preserving farmland and providing property for Hmong, Whiteside is preserving open space west of Cherokee Marsh. He notes that the Whiteside family has a tradition of preserving land — both her mother and sister also created conservation easements to Groundswell.

“So, Peg has a long history of loving the land and has a family who loves the land.”