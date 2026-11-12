Francesca Hong on the blue tsunami, Thanksgiving and Act 10

× Expand Isthmus One on One with Francesca Hong

This month, Rep. Francesca Hong — the democratic socialist who came within a hair's breadth of the Democratic nomination for governor and lost in part due to a disastrous national interview about canceling Thanksgiving — plans to go turkey hunting. She has gone trap shooting before and says she’s always been “fascinated” by Wisconsin’s hunting tradition.

Hong told an audience Nov. 11 at Atwood Music Hall that she often thinks about the irony that her comments to "cancel Thanksgiving" were part of her bid's undoing. Hong is a chef, and the former co-owner of Morris Ramen.

"Of all of the moments to not just answer a question, yes or no. [I was] horrified that I didn't just say no, I'm not canceling Thanksgiving. The governor does not have the power to do that. But I don't regret talking about the complexity and the history."

Hong sat down with Isthmus staff writer Chali Pittman for a one-on-one conversation at the venue where she held her primary-night watch party in August. Her speech to supporters that night focused on her grassroots movement and organizing principles: “We are fighting for the freedom to show compassion to one another and to show care for people around us,” she said. “Our compassion is not soft; it is resolute, it is tenacious, and it will never yield.”

Hong said it was because of those principles that she showed up to the unity breakfast the following morning after losing to David Crowley, who beat her for the party’s nomination by just 3,673 votes.

“I knew I had to show what I had talked about, which was compassion and care,” she said.

Hong spent the next three months campaigning in support of Crowley. “I felt a sense of responsibility to the movement, to the people, to keep going.”

She traveled the state, adding what she estimates to be another 2,000 miles to the odometer, urging her supporters not to write in her name on the ballot. But, she said she struggled to adjust to the relative silence during the first couple weeks on the post-primary campaign trail.

“It’s like when you go to a show, and the music — the bass — everything is just blaring,” Hong said, “and then all of a sudden it stops and you have that static.”

× Expand Jake Piper The crowd watches at One-on-One with Francesca Hong at Atwood Music Hall on November 11, 2026. More than 130 people came out to the Atwood Music Hall for the live interview with Hong.

Hong, who would have been the first Asian-American woman in Wisconsin nominated governor, said she felt “anxiety and fear” around disappointing her community. “We already feel sometimes that we aren’t good enough in spaces where it’s majority white folks,” she said. “You wonder if you were good enough to be there, and then you have to go back to the community and feel a little bit like ‘Oh, I wasn’t good enough for the whole community.’”

Hong said she is “nauseously optimistic” about the new Democratic trifecta in Wisconsin and the “blue tsunami” in the midterms. She considers the wins “absolutely a mandate on Democrats, and a rejection of an authoritarian regime,” along with “a call for reimagining a future where power actually answers to the people.” She said the politicians who won validated people’s concerns that they were “screwed” and “that this system is not working.”

Asked what Democrats should focus on when the new Legislature and governor take control in January, Hong started with the repeal of Act 10 and the state’s “antiquated, unjust anti-abortion law that's on the books.”

She also called for enacting school meals for all, because “there should be no negotiation when it comes to feeding all kids,” and tackling childcare and paid leave, expanding health insurance options, legalizing marijuana, implementing progressive income tax reform, and eliminating the sales tax exemption on data centers.

The crowd softly booed when Hong announced she has no plans to run for any elected positions in the immediate future. She said that she is still working to find “closure” from some aspects of her gubernatorial campaign and is taking time to figure out the next best step.

“I’m not saying it’s never going to happen again,” she said, although she emphatically denied a potential run for mayor of Madison in 2027. But when asked whether she’d abstain from the race for U.S. Senator in 2028, Hong was more cagey.

Hong said she will “always be organizing” and reminding politicians in all parties that “it is ego that undermines democracy.”

She hopes to find a job in healthcare and is looking forward to taking her son on a visit to South Korea. A Brewers tattoo is also in her future.

Hong offered advice to citizens who want to run for public office, saying they must remember officials exist to “make people feel special and [lessen] suffering.” She said politicians must be open with constituents. ”People want to see the human side of their elected officials, and it’s not a weakness to show your vulnerability.”

Hong said she sees a bright future for the progressive wing of the Democratic party:

“I want folks to feel FOMO [fear of missing out] for not being a democratic socialist.”