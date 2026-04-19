Gallery: Attempted 'open rescue' of beagles at Ridglan Farms

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Activist Dean Wyrzykowski speaks to protesters at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.

The operation at Ridglan Farms, a beagle breeding and research facility in the town of Blue Mounds, was publicly announced for Sunday, April 19, at 8 a.m., with a preparatory training session scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Verona Skate Park. After the Friday training was canceled due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Saturday morning, organizers abruptly announced Saturday morning that the operation would proceed that day — almost 24 hours ahead of schedule. Materials from organizers had warned activists to be prepared for sudden scheduling changes, as the first 'open rescue' operation at Ridglan in March was also moved ahead due to blizzard conditions. Here, activist Dean Wyrzykowski, a co-founder of the Simple Heart Initiative with Wayne Hsiung, speaks to protesters at Ridglan Farms.