Gallery: Attempted 'open rescue' of beagles at Ridglan Farms

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Lizzy Larson
Activist Dean Wyrzykowski speaks to protesters at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
The operation at Ridglan Farms, a beagle breeding and research facility in the town of Blue Mounds, was publicly announced for Sunday, April 19, at 8 a.m., with a preparatory training session scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Verona Skate Park. After the Friday training was canceled due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Saturday morning, organizers abruptly announced Saturday morning that the operation would proceed that day — almost 24 hours ahead of schedule. Materials from organizers had warned activists to be prepared for sudden scheduling changes, as the first 'open rescue' operation at Ridglan in March was also moved ahead due to blizzard conditions. Here, activist Dean Wyrzykowski, a co-founder of the Simple Heart Initiative with Wayne Hsiung, speaks to protesters at Ridglan Farms.
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Lizzy Larson
An aerial view of Ridglan Farms on April 16, two days before the planned rescue.
Ridglan Farms set up fencing, hay bales, and a trench to deter the planned rescue.
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Lizzy Larson
Cars parked along the road leading to Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Despite the temporary police orders not to park on the roads near Ridglan, hundreds of cars parked on the shoulder of West Blue Mounds Road, Erbe Road, and adjacent side streets. Many organizers carpooled, used ride shares, or were shuttled from designated pick up locations.
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Lizzy Larson
Protesters hold signs at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Izzy, right, and another activist held signs on the perimeter of the farm. She says the two foster dogs full time.
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Lizzy Larson
Activists pushing hay bales at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Activists pushed the hay bales, placed to defer entry, away from the farm's fence and into a surrounding ditch. Tensions ebbed and flowed throughout the event; some moments remained calm, other moments were tense as activists faced off with police and scrambled when chemical irritants were deployed.
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Lizzy Larson
Anne Mitchell and another activist hold plastic white flowers at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Anne Mitchell, right, and another activist hold white plastic flowers. She travelled from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to be part of the 'green team.' The organizers of the Ridglan operation used a tiered risk system, where participants could select one of three risk levels: green (no legal risk, protesting with signs on public property); yellow (moderate/misdemeanor legal risk, trespassing on private property); and red (major/felony legal risk, attempting to breach the facility and remove dogs). The white flowers represented peace, love, nonviolence, and compassion for all living beings.
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Lizzy Larson
Around 15 pictured activists breached the fence to the facility at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
More than 15 activists breached the fence around the facility and attempted to enter a building housing dogs. Many raised their fists, while onlookers cheered. They appeared to retreat after being tear-gassed. No dogs were taken from the facility.
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Lizzy Larson
An aerial shot of police at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
As the event progressed, more police were deployed to the scene by car, foot, and ATV, including Dane County sheriffs, Wisconsin State patrol troopers, Lake Mills police, Jefferson County police, and Watertown police. Most arriving officers had riot control gear.
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Lizzy Larson
Police deploy tear gas canisters towards activists at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Police deployed tear gas in the direction of activists. A strong breeze, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, at times carried the gas hundreds of feet downwind.
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Lizzy Larson
Activists flee from tear gas at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Once tear gas was deployed, some activists fled the area, helping each other navigate the muddy ditch now filled with hay bales.
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Lizzy Larson
Activist Robito Paidikondala pours water on his eyes after being pepper sprayed at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
Robito Paidikondala poured water in his eyes after being pepper sprayed in the face while on Ridglan Farms property. He said that 'the dogs are being criminally abused' and that 'unfortunately, the police aren't helpful right now to rescue the dogs and Ridglan isn't giving up the dogs.' So, he added, 'we are exercising our right to legally rescue them.'
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Lizzy Larson
Medics treat protesters injured by chemical irritants at Ridgland Farms on April 18, 2026.
Dozens of activists were injured, mainly by chemical irritants. Craig Subra, not pictured, a licensed EMT, led a volunteer medical team with some individuals who were first aid-certified. Over the course of the event, he said that the team was able to 'give care to upwards of 50 to 100 individuals with eye irritations as well as half a dozen individuals with minor medical and trauma injuries,' including minor lacerations, abrasions [and] pre-hypothermia.
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Lizzy Larson
Police vehicles near a 'private property' sign at Ridglan Farms on April 18, 2026.
A number of activists were arrested at the scene and booked into the Dane County Jail, including Wayne Hsiung, the group's leader.