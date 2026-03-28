Gallery: Thousands take over downtown Madison streets for third 'No Kings' rally

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Lizzy Larson
Thousands marched Saturday in downtown Madison, from Brittingham Park to the Capitol Square, as part of a nationwide series of "No Kings" rallies, protesting Donald Trump's presidency.
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Lizzy Larson
Several protestors brought their dogs to the event, many adorned in "No Kings" related signs such as "good dogs don't bow to kings."
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Lizzy Larson
"No Kings" protests have developed a reputation for creative sign-making and Saturday's event in downtown Madison was no exception. Popular topics included opposition to the war in Iran, support of immigrants and opposition to ICE, references to the Epstein files, and general anti-Trump images and messages.
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Lizzy Larson
Other signs praised targets of Republican vitriol, like Bad Bunny and Colin Kaepernick, or called for Barron Trump to be drafted.
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Lizzy Larson
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Lizzy Larson
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Lizzy Larson
Melissa Anunson dressed as Donald Trump Saturday for the third "No Kings" protest. Her friend, Julianne Zweifel, stood nearby holding a homemade "cheeto," constructed from insulation foam.
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Lizzy Larson
Spring breaks for Madison-area school districts and UW-Madison may have affected attendance at the third "No Kings" rally in downtown Madison Saturday, but thousands still took to streets near the Capitol for the event.
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Lizzy Larson
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