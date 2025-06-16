Gallery: Views from Madison's 'No Kings' protest

1 of 9
Lizzy Larson
A throng of protestors awaiting speakers outside the Capitol at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
The crowd in downtown Madison was estimated at 15,000.
2 of 9
Lizzy Larson
A protestor wearing a 'Cat in the Hat' disguise at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
A protester wears a 'Cat in the Hat' hat, sunglasses and mask to avoid easy identification.
3 of 9
Lizzy Larson
Examples of signs at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
Some protesters held upside down American flags, traditionally used to indicate distress or signal political dissent.
4 of 9
Lizzy Larson
Pro-Palestine protesters at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
Protester leads chants with megaphone while atop the Forward statue. Some of the chants include 'Free, Free, Free Palestine' and 'Israel is a fascist state.'
5 of 9
Lizzy Larson
A protester talks to bike cops at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
Protester speaks with police about their presence at the event.
6 of 9
Lizzy Larson
Georgian Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock: 'A budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document.'
7 of 9
Lizzy Larson
A protestor wearing an "I Support Vets for Peace" pin at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
Protester dons 'No Kings' and 'Vets for Peace' pins.
8 of 9
Lizzy Larson
A protestor draped in a Mexican flag at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
Protester drapes Mexico flag over his back.
9 of 9
Lizzy Larson
Protestors holding American and Palestinian flags at the No Kings protest on June 14, 2025.
American flags and Palestinian flags were present at the protest.