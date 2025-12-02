On Giving Newsday, help Isthmus pay a printing bill

× Expand Jason Joyce Copies of Isthmus wait in the warehouse to be distributed. Our Giving Newsday goal is to raise enough money to print one monthly issue of the paper.

Last month, our printer informed us that due to tariffs on aluminum printing plates and other supply chain disruptions, our rates are increasing by 4%. That puts the cost of printing and distributing 35,000 copies of a 40-page edition of Isthmus (not including staff expenses or freelance payments) at about $9,900.

Our Giving Newsday goal is to raise enough money to print one monthly issue of the paper!

Thanks to NewsMatch and a group of community leaders, donations to Isthmus through Dec. 31 will be matched twice. That means your Giving Newsday donation will be TRIPLED!

Will you help us raise in $3,300 before midnight?

Donating is easy and, because Isthmus is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, tax deductible.

Head to isthmus.com/support

There you can pick from a sustaining membership club, or…

Select the option to make a one-time donation at the bottom of the page

In our February issue, we’ll acknowledge Giving Newsday donors who provide their full names.

Isthmus Community Media, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, FEIN 85-2868484.