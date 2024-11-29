Who is participating in GivingTuesday Madison 2024?

× Expand givingtuesday.org The words GivingTuesday with a heart in place of the v.

Since 2012, GivingTuesday has been designated around the world as "a day that encourages people to do good." While the focus tends to be on making a holiday season financial donation to a community nonprofit, that's not the only way to get involved; many organizations also are looking for volunteers. (Find the United Way volunteer page here and the Isthmus Volunteer Guide here.)

Here's a roundup of the Madison-area GivingTuesday participants in 2024 we've heard about so far. If your organization is participating in GivingTuesday, email calendar@isthmus.com to be added to this list.

1000 Friends of Wisconsin: donorbox.org/donate-1kfriends

350 Wisconsin ($5,000 match; celebration 7-9 pm, Goodman Community Center): givegab.com/campaigns/together-for-the-climate-celebration

Access Ability Wisconsin: paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZEZYGDYKVQ64G

Access to Independence: accesstoind.org/donate

ACLU of Wisconsin: action.aclu.org/give/wi-donate

Aldo Leopold Foundation ($10,000 match): aldoleopold.org/donate/one-time-donation

Alliance for Animals: allanimals.org/donate

Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter (national match up to $400,000 match): act.alz.org/site/Donation2?59701.donation=form1&df_id=59701

Arts + Literature Laboratory: https://artlitlab.org/support-us/donate (or mail check donations to Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. #100, Madison, WI 53703)

Bayview Foundation: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=YRLAQ9MSPVYNW

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin: Telethon 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; find donation info at bikesforkidswi.org/2024telethon

Black Girl Magic: bgmesinc.com

BlueStem Jazz: https://bluestemjazz.org/donate/

Breast Cancer Recovery: bcrecovery.org/donations/donate.asp?id=24280

Canopy Center: https://canopycenter.org/donate/donate-online.html

Capital City Theatre: capitalcitytheatre.org/donations

The Cap Times: capitaltimes.fundjournalism.org/contribute/?campaign=7013i000000U83SAAS

Catholic Multicultural Center (matching donation): givebutter.com/CMCGT24

Center for Media and Democracy: centerformediaanddemocracy.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html

Chrysalis: https://workwithchrysalis.org/get-involved/donate/

Clean Lakes Alliance: cleanlakesalliance.org/donate

Clean Wisconsin: Link TBA.

Common Wealth Development: https://cwd.org/donate/

Community Action Coalition: https://www.cacscw.org/donate/

Community Shares of Wisconsin (works with more than 70 organizations): app.etapestry.com/hosted/CommunitySharesofWisconsin/Donate.html

Dane Buy Local Foundation: secure.qgiv.com/for/danebuylocal

Dane County Humane Society ($35,000 matching grant): giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate/giving-tuesday

DaneNET: givebutter.com/DANEnet24

Disability Rights Wisconsin: https://disabilityrightswi.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html

Easterseals Wisconsin ($1,000 match): eastersealswisconsin.com/donation/online-giving-form

FairShare CSA Coalition (donations doubled): csacoalition.org/donate

Fair Wisconsin: secure.everyaction.com/WgvgTLBBP0mf4lYQHeRE7w2

Forward Theater Co. (double match): https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=NpYhxP

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness ($20,000 match): ffbww.app.neoncrm.com/forms/annualappeal24

Friends of San Damiano: sandamianomonona.networkforgood.com/projects/236371-2024-year-end-campaign

Gathering Waters: Wisconsin's Alliance for Land Trusts (doubling match): gatheringwaters.org/givingtuesday/

Interfaith Peace Working Group: interfaithpeacewg.org/donate

International Crane Foundation: savingcranes.org/donate

Isthmus Community Media (triple match): isthmus.com/support

Jazz at Five: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4PA6QM2L4XL5L

JustDane ($3,000 match): form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/madison-area-urban-ministries/giving-tuesday-2024

Law Forward: secure.everyaction.com/_XKefSFPSUqfDukyq9tCjw2

LeaderEthics: leaderethics.us/page-18214

League of Women Voters of Wisconsin: paypal.com/paypalme/lwvwi

Literacy Network ($5,000 match): https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E203814&id=38

LunART ($5,000 match; livestream 7 p.m. on Instagram): lunartinc-bloom.kindful.com

Lussier Community Education Center: lcecmadison.org/2024givingtuesday or write "Giving Tuesday" in the memo of your check to the LCEC, 55 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717

Madison 365 (triple match):madison365.com/donate

Madison Public Library Foundation ($25,000 match): mplfoundation.org/mplf-event/giving-tuesday

Madison Reading Project: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/communitybookdrive/

Madison Workers Cooperative: secure.givelively.org/donate/madison-workers-cooperative/2024-end-of-year

The Moth: support.themoth.org/campaign/609139/donate

NewBridge Madison: newbridgemadison.networkforgood.com/projects/142581-2022-main-donation-page

OPEN Foundation: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcyNzMw

OutReach: outreachmadisonlgbt.org/donate

PBS Wisconsin: give.pbswisconsin.org/page/46070/donate/1

Porchlight ($10,000 match): interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E343331&id=1

Progress Center for Black Women: secure.givelively.org/donate/center-for-community-stewardship-inc

REAP Food Group: reapfoodgroup.org/give

River Alliance of Wisconsin ($9,000 match): wisconsinrivers.org/givingtuesday

River Food Pantry: secure.qgiv.com/for/giving-tuesday-24

RSVP of Dane County: rsvpdane.org/donate or by check: Please write “Giving Tuesday” in the memo line. Mail to RSVP of Dane County, 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53719.

Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance: swibirds.org/all-events/2024/givingtuesday

Tone Madison (triple match): tonemadison.com/donate

Underdog Pet Rescue: interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E362969&id=14

Urban Triage ($40,000 match): flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjI0MTk1 (livestream 9-11:30 am on Facebook Live: facebook.com/urbantriage)

Voces de la Frontera: vdlf.org/general-donation

Willy Street Chamber Players: givingtuesday.mightycause.com/story/1qm70g

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra ($6,500 match): wcoconcerts.org/support/giving-tuesday

Wisconsin Historical Society (double match): Link TBA.

Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service: wipps.nationbuilder.com/donation

Wisconsin's Green Fire: wigreenfire.app.neoncrm.com/forms/10 (also: conservation trivia 4 pm, Delta Beer Lab; RSVP at wigreenfire.org)

Wisconsin Wetlands Association ($20,000 match): host.nxt.blackbaud.com/donor-form/?svcid=tcs&formId=3bc4ffaf-5ff4-446a-843f-deabf03e81b2&envid=p-NlA_81GrxEma_goWghf1Ug&zone=usa