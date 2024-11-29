Who is participating in GivingTuesday Madison 2024?

givingtuesday.org
The words GivingTuesday with a heart in place of the v.
Since 2012, GivingTuesday has been designated around the world as "a day that encourages people to do good." While the focus tends to be on making a holiday season financial donation to a community nonprofit, that's not the only way to get involved; many organizations also are looking for volunteers. (Find the United Way volunteer page here and the Isthmus Volunteer Guide here.)
Here's a roundup of the Madison-area GivingTuesday participants in 2024 we've heard about so far. If your organization is participating in GivingTuesday, email calendar@isthmus.com to be added to this list.
1000 Friends of Wisconsin: donorbox.org/donate-1kfriends
350 Wisconsin ($5,000 match; celebration 7-9 pm, Goodman Community Center): givegab.com/campaigns/together-for-the-climate-celebration
Access Ability Wisconsin: paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZEZYGDYKVQ64G
Access to Independence: accesstoind.org/donate
ACLU of Wisconsin: action.aclu.org/give/wi-donate
Aldo Leopold Foundation ($10,000 match): aldoleopold.org/donate/one-time-donation
Alliance for Animals: allanimals.org/donate
Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter (national match up to $400,000 match): act.alz.org/site/Donation2?59701.donation=form1&df_id=59701
Arts + Literature Laboratory: https://artlitlab.org/support-us/donate (or mail check donations to Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. #100, Madison, WI 53703)
Bayview Foundation: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=YRLAQ9MSPVYNW
Bikes for Kids Wisconsin: Telethon 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; find donation info at bikesforkidswi.org/2024telethon
Black Girl Magic: bgmesinc.com
BlueStem Jazz: https://bluestemjazz.org/donate/
Breast Cancer Recovery: bcrecovery.org/donations/donate.asp?id=24280
Canopy Center: https://canopycenter.org/donate/donate-online.html
Capital City Theatre: capitalcitytheatre.org/donations
The Cap Times: capitaltimes.fundjournalism.org/contribute/?campaign=7013i000000U83SAAS
Catholic Multicultural Center (matching donation): givebutter.com/CMCGT24
Center for Media and Democracy: centerformediaanddemocracy.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html
Chrysalis: https://workwithchrysalis.org/get-involved/donate/
Clean Lakes Alliance: cleanlakesalliance.org/donate
Clean Wisconsin: Link TBA.
Common Wealth Development: https://cwd.org/donate/
Community Action Coalition: https://www.cacscw.org/donate/
Community Shares of Wisconsin (works with more than 70 organizations): app.etapestry.com/hosted/CommunitySharesofWisconsin/Donate.html
Dane Buy Local Foundation: secure.qgiv.com/for/danebuylocal
Dane County Humane Society ($35,000 matching grant): giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate/giving-tuesday
DaneNET: givebutter.com/DANEnet24
Disability Rights Wisconsin: https://disabilityrightswi.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html
Easterseals Wisconsin ($1,000 match): eastersealswisconsin.com/donation/online-giving-form
FairShare CSA Coalition (donations doubled): csacoalition.org/donate
Fair Wisconsin: secure.everyaction.com/WgvgTLBBP0mf4lYQHeRE7w2
Forward Theater Co. (double match): https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=NpYhxP
The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness ($20,000 match): ffbww.app.neoncrm.com/forms/annualappeal24
Friends of San Damiano: sandamianomonona.networkforgood.com/projects/236371-2024-year-end-campaign
Gathering Waters: Wisconsin's Alliance for Land Trusts (doubling match): gatheringwaters.org/givingtuesday/
Interfaith Peace Working Group: interfaithpeacewg.org/donate
International Crane Foundation: savingcranes.org/donate
Isthmus Community Media (triple match): isthmus.com/support
Jazz at Five: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4PA6QM2L4XL5L
JustDane ($3,000 match): form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/madison-area-urban-ministries/giving-tuesday-2024
Law Forward: secure.everyaction.com/_XKefSFPSUqfDukyq9tCjw2
LeaderEthics: leaderethics.us/page-18214
League of Women Voters of Wisconsin: paypal.com/paypalme/lwvwi
Literacy Network ($5,000 match): https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E203814&id=38
LunART ($5,000 match; livestream 7 p.m. on Instagram): lunartinc-bloom.kindful.com
Lussier Community Education Center: lcecmadison.org/2024givingtuesday or write "Giving Tuesday" in the memo of your check to the LCEC, 55 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717
Madison 365 (triple match):madison365.com/donate
Madison Public Library Foundation ($25,000 match): mplfoundation.org/mplf-event/giving-tuesday
Madison Reading Project: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/communitybookdrive/
Madison Workers Cooperative: secure.givelively.org/donate/madison-workers-cooperative/2024-end-of-year
The Moth: support.themoth.org/campaign/609139/donate
NewBridge Madison: newbridgemadison.networkforgood.com/projects/142581-2022-main-donation-page
OPEN Foundation: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcyNzMw
OutReach: outreachmadisonlgbt.org/donate
PBS Wisconsin: give.pbswisconsin.org/page/46070/donate/1
Porchlight ($10,000 match): interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E343331&id=1
Progress Center for Black Women: secure.givelively.org/donate/center-for-community-stewardship-inc
REAP Food Group: reapfoodgroup.org/give
River Alliance of Wisconsin ($9,000 match): wisconsinrivers.org/givingtuesday
River Food Pantry: secure.qgiv.com/for/giving-tuesday-24
RSVP of Dane County: rsvpdane.org/donate or by check: Please write “Giving Tuesday” in the memo line. Mail to RSVP of Dane County, 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53719.
Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance: swibirds.org/all-events/2024/givingtuesday
Tone Madison (triple match): tonemadison.com/donate
Underdog Pet Rescue: interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E362969&id=14
Urban Triage ($40,000 match): flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjI0MTk1 (livestream 9-11:30 am on Facebook Live: facebook.com/urbantriage)
Voces de la Frontera: vdlf.org/general-donation
Willy Street Chamber Players: givingtuesday.mightycause.com/story/1qm70g
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra ($6,500 match): wcoconcerts.org/support/giving-tuesday
Wisconsin Historical Society (double match): Link TBA.
Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service: wipps.nationbuilder.com/donation
Wisconsin's Green Fire: wigreenfire.app.neoncrm.com/forms/10 (also: conservation trivia 4 pm, Delta Beer Lab; RSVP at wigreenfire.org)
Wisconsin Wetlands Association ($20,000 match): host.nxt.blackbaud.com/donor-form/?svcid=tcs&formId=3bc4ffaf-5ff4-446a-843f-deabf03e81b2&envid=p-NlA_81GrxEma_goWghf1Ug&zone=usa