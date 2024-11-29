Who is participating in GivingTuesday Madison 2024?

Share some holiday giving spirit with these organizations on Dec. 3

Since 2012, GivingTuesday has been designated around the world as "a day that encourages people to do good." While the focus tends to be on making a holiday season financial donation to a community nonprofit, that's not the only way to get involved; many organizations also are looking for volunteers. (Find the United Way volunteer page here and the Isthmus Volunteer Guide here.)

Here's a roundup of the Madison-area GivingTuesday participants in 2024 we've heard about so far. If your organization is participating in GivingTuesday, email calendar@isthmus.com to be added to this list.

1000 Friends of Wisconsin: donorbox.org/donate-1kfriends

350 Wisconsin ($5,000 match; celebration 7-9 pm, Goodman Community Center): givegab.com/campaigns/together-for-the-climate-celebration

Access Ability Wisconsin: paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZEZYGDYKVQ64G

Access to Independence: accesstoind.org/donate

ACLU of Wisconsin: action.aclu.org/give/wi-donate

Aldo Leopold Foundation ($10,000 match): aldoleopold.org/donate/one-time-donation

Alliance for Animals: allanimals.org/donate

Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter (national match up to $400,000 match): act.alz.org/site/Donation2?59701.donation=form1&df_id=59701

Arts + Literature Laboratory: https://artlitlab.org/support-us/donate (or mail check donations to Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. #100, Madison, WI 53703)

Bayview Foundation: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=YRLAQ9MSPVYNW

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin: Telethon 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; find donation info at bikesforkidswi.org/2024telethon

Black Girl Magic: bgmesinc.com

BlueStem Jazz: https://bluestemjazz.org/donate/

Breast Cancer Recovery: bcrecovery.org/donations/donate.asp?id=24280

Canopy Center: https://canopycenter.org/donate/donate-online.html

Capital City Theatre: capitalcitytheatre.org/donations

The Cap Times: capitaltimes.fundjournalism.org/contribute/?campaign=7013i000000U83SAAS

Catholic Multicultural Center (matching donation): givebutter.com/CMCGT24

Center for Media and Democracy: centerformediaanddemocracy.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html

Chrysalis: https://workwithchrysalis.org/get-involved/donate/

Clean Lakes Alliance: cleanlakesalliance.org/donate

Clean Wisconsin: Link TBA.

Common Wealth Development: https://cwd.org/donate/

Community Action Coalition: https://www.cacscw.org/donate/

Community Shares of Wisconsin (works with more than 70 organizations): app.etapestry.com/hosted/CommunitySharesofWisconsin/Donate.html

Dane Buy Local Foundation: secure.qgiv.com/for/danebuylocal

Dane County Humane Society ($35,000 matching grant): giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate/giving-tuesday

DaneNET: givebutter.com/DANEnet24

Disability Rights Wisconsin: https://disabilityrightswi.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html

Easterseals Wisconsin ($1,000 match): eastersealswisconsin.com/donation/online-giving-form

FairShare CSA Coalition (donations doubled): csacoalition.org/donate

Fair Wisconsin: secure.everyaction.com/WgvgTLBBP0mf4lYQHeRE7w2

Forward Theater Co. (double match): https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=NpYhxP

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness ($20,000 match): ffbww.app.neoncrm.com/forms/annualappeal24

Friends of San Damiano: sandamianomonona.networkforgood.com/projects/236371-2024-year-end-campaign

Gathering Waters: Wisconsin's Alliance for Land Trusts (doubling match): gatheringwaters.org/givingtuesday/

Interfaith Peace Working Group: interfaithpeacewg.org/donate

International Crane Foundation: savingcranes.org/donate

Isthmus Community Media (triple match): isthmus.com/support

Jazz at Five: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4PA6QM2L4XL5L

JustDane ($3,000 match): form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/madison-area-urban-ministries/giving-tuesday-2024

Law Forward: secure.everyaction.com/_XKefSFPSUqfDukyq9tCjw2

LeaderEthics: leaderethics.us/page-18214

League of Women Voters of Wisconsin: paypal.com/paypalme/lwvwi

Literacy Network ($5,000 match): https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E203814&id=38

LunART ($5,000 match; livestream 7 p.m. on Instagram): lunartinc-bloom.kindful.com

Lussier Community Education Center: lcecmadison.org/2024givingtuesday or write "Giving Tuesday" in the memo of your check to the LCEC, 55 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717

Madison 365 (triple match):madison365.com/donate

Madison Public Library Foundation ($25,000 match): mplfoundation.org/mplf-event/giving-tuesday

Madison Reading Project: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/communitybookdrive/

Madison Workers Cooperative: secure.givelively.org/donate/madison-workers-cooperative/2024-end-of-year

The Moth: support.themoth.org/campaign/609139/donate

NewBridge Madison: newbridgemadison.networkforgood.com/projects/142581-2022-main-donation-page

OPEN Foundation: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcyNzMw

OutReach: outreachmadisonlgbt.org/donate

PBS Wisconsin: give.pbswisconsin.org/page/46070/donate/1

Porchlight ($10,000 match): interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E343331&id=1

Progress Center for Black Women: secure.givelively.org/donate/center-for-community-stewardship-inc

REAP Food Group: reapfoodgroup.org/give

River Alliance of Wisconsin ($9,000 match): wisconsinrivers.org/givingtuesday

River Food Pantry: secure.qgiv.com/for/giving-tuesday-24

RSVP of Dane County: rsvpdane.org/donate or by check: Please write “Giving Tuesday” in the memo line. Mail to RSVP of Dane County, 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53719.

Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance: swibirds.org/all-events/2024/givingtuesday

Tone Madison (triple match): tonemadison.com/donate

Underdog Pet Rescue: interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E362969&id=14

Urban Triage ($40,000 match): flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjI0MTk1 (livestream 9-11:30 am on Facebook Live: facebook.com/urbantriage)

Voces de la Frontera: vdlf.org/general-donation

Willy Street Chamber Players: givingtuesday.mightycause.com/story/1qm70g

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra ($6,500 match): wcoconcerts.org/support/giving-tuesday

Wisconsin Historical Society (double match): Link TBA.

Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service: wipps.nationbuilder.com/donation

Wisconsin's Green Fire: wigreenfire.app.neoncrm.com/forms/10 (also: conservation trivia 4 pm, Delta Beer Lab; RSVP at wigreenfire.org)

Wisconsin Wetlands Association ($20,000 match): host.nxt.blackbaud.com/donor-form/?svcid=tcs&formId=3bc4ffaf-5ff4-446a-843f-deabf03e81b2&envid=p-NlA_81GrxEma_goWghf1Ug&zone=usa