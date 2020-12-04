Grant a wish

× Expand NataBene Getty Images/iStockphoto 1164870804

For many years, Isthmus compiled and ran a feature we called “The Wish List” that aggregated the material needs of area nonprofits, so readers could see who might need warm coats and blankets, an extra office printer, filing cabinets, gas and food cards — the gamut.

A few years back we teamed up with Dane County United Way to print an expanded list — the agency compiled it and included even more giving opportunities. Isthmus printed it in our special holiday section called “Giving.” We still get calls and emails about it — “When is your Wish List coming out?” That’s a good thing, because it shows that people want to give what agencies most need. This year, we’d love to point you in the direction of the United Way’s online list. “As the pandemic continues to put a strain on our community, needs are greater than ever before,” writes Ashley Reynolds, communications director for the agency, in an email.

The 2020 Holiday Wish List from United Way of Dane County is now live and searchable, which improves on the static printed version in several ways. Do you have some gently used clothes you’d like to donate? Search “clothes” and you’ll find that Operation Fresh Start, among others, is looking for that.

You can filter the list for various volunteer opportunities, too, if you would like to give your time to an organization. You can even filter for “outdoors” if that’s where you’d prefer to volunteer right now. Turns out that area seniors need “snow angels” to help them clear their walks. Coping with the Wisconsin winter is a big deal for seniors, and NewBridge will coordinate this volunteer brigade of shovellers.

The search engine is cool, but browsing all the listings may give you new ideas of how you can help this year. However you decide to get involved, each listing provides details and contact information for the right person to talk to at each organization.

“A question that’s come up is, what does volunteering even look like with COVID-19? And how to I donate safely?” says Hannah Stowell, United Way’s corporate and community engagement manager. “Programs have adapted really well to incorporate safety, despite all the challenges.”

Stowell adds that readers of the Wish List who don’t find a good fit with what they want to or are able to give should keep checking back, because new needs and opportunities are constantly being added. The Wish List is, more than ever this year, “a living and breathing document,” says Stowell.

Ultimately, giving is a gift to both the community and yourself. Stay safe and be well this holiday season.