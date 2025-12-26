Isthmus' most-read features and culture stories of 2025

× Expand Lauren Hafeman / Jingda Chen / Tommy Washbush / Robin Shepard Select images from the top 10 Isthmus arts stories of 2025.

Isthmus’ most-read arts and features stories of 2025 included exclusive news on restaurant openings, and events roundups compiled by our incomparable calendar editor, Bob Koch.

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at the top 10 most-read features, arts and food stories of the year. And once you’re done reading through these, we have the top 10 most-read news stories available here.

10. Madison's Turkish ice cream goes viral | Lauren Hafeman (Nov. 14)

At Nar Turkish Halal, your ice cream comes with a side of tricks — Turkish ice cream, Isthmus intern Lauren Hafeman writes, is stretchy and resistant to melting, which owner Erkan Gozal takes advantage of to make Instagram-viral videos. His most popular video on the platform has over 35 million views.

9. The Lone Girl’s satellite taproom on East Washington is drawing a crowd | Robin Shepard (April 8)

Waunakee brewer The Lone Girl has found a bustling home for a taproom on Madison’s east side, Isthmus beer correspondent Robin Shepard writes. Shepard notes that though craft beer sales overall have experienced a slight decline, satellite taprooms like The Lone Girl’s are a growing national trend.

8. Why is the city of Madison spending $14,000 on a ‘regional music brand?’ | Liam Beran (Oct. 3)

City officials and local artists are collaborating on a “regional music brand” meant to bring music tourism to Madison and increase diversity in the local arts scene, staff writer Liam Beran writes. The effort is being funded through taxes collected on hotel room stays in the city.

7. Lavender farms thrive near Madison, and midsummer’s the best time to visit | Rebecca Jamieson (June 5)

Freelance contributor Rebecca Jamieson takes readers on a tour through one of the Driftless area's top attractions — local lavender farms that turn into fragrant fields of purple at harvest time. In this roundup, Jamieson offers readers insights into some of the area’s farms and the folks running them.

6 Bloom Bake Shop owner plans new eatery for 1923 Monroe St. | Linda Falkenstein (Oct. 30)

The restaurant space that was most recently One & Only will soon host a café and expanded working space for Bloom Bake Shop, located just down Monroe Street. Owner Annemarie Maitri tells Isthmus associate editor Linda Falkenstein that though Bloom needs more space, she was dedicated to staying in the area: “This is my neighborhood.”

5. Madison's holiday fairs, pop-up markets are in full swing | by Isthmus Staff (Nov. 27)

Holiday markets in and near Madison this year included, among others, a Polish Christmas Market, a gifts and sweets benefit at A Room of One’s Own supporting Palestinian families, and a “Dark Holiday Bazaar” at Crucible, complete with a visit from Krampus.

4. Madison restaurateur Jane Capito dies at 80 | Linda Falkenstein (Oct. 17)

Madison restaurateur Jane Capito used to sit in San Francisco cafes and “dream about having a cafe of her own,” her son, Ben Altschul, told Falkenstein shortly after Capito’s death in October. That dream came true; Capito’s legacy now lives on through such Madison institutions as Mickey’s Tavern and Lazy Jane’s Cafe.

3. A new restaurant from the team behind Sardine is in the works | Linda Falkenstein (Oct. 2)

John Gadau and Phillip Hurley, the chef team behind Sardine and Gates & Brovi, are planning a new restaurant in the building that currently houses Cronometro Bicycles. Details are still scant, but, judging from public response to this article, people are already excited.

2. The year in Madison restaurant openings and closings — and relocations | Linda Falkenstein (Jan. 1)

Though there were scattered openings — Regent street chicken joint Butterbird being one notable example — and relocations, Falkenstein writes in her end-of-year recap that 2024 felt more like “a year of closures.” Though, flipping the script, Falkenstein notes that plenty of new businesses moved into the newly open spaces.

1. Where are the fireworks in Madison and Dane County? | Isthmus Staff (June 26)

For the second year in a row, Isthmus readers’ most read arts and culture article of the year was our annual Dane County fireworks roundup. Boom!