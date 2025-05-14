Photos: Hmong community members gather in Capitol for Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

The Hmong population is the largest Asian-American Pacific Islander ethnic group in Wisconsin

Hmong community members gathered in the state Capitol on May 14, Hmong Lao Veterans Day, to recognize the 50th anniversary of Hmong people’s resettlement in the United States and to push for further investment in Wisconsin’s southeast Asian communities.

Between the mid-1970s and late 1990s, more than 100,000 Hmong immigrants — predominantly from Vietnam and Laos — fled their home countries and restettled in the U.S. due to violent discrimination against Hmong people for their assistance to the U.S. during the Vietnam War. The Hmong population is the largest Asian-American Pacific Islander ethnic group in Wisconsin, at around 58,000 people.