Photos: Hmong community members gather in Capitol for Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

Hmong community members gathered in the state Capitol on May 14, Hmong Lao Veterans Day, to recognize the 50th anniversary of Hmong people’s resettlement in the United States and to push for further investment in Wisconsin’s southeast Asian communities.

Between the mid-1970s and late 1990s, more than 100,000 Hmong immigrants — predominantly from Vietnam and Laos — fled their home countries and restettled in the U.S. due to violent discrimination against Hmong people for their assistance to the U.S. during the Vietnam War. The Hmong population is the largest Asian-American Pacific Islander ethnic group in Wisconsin, at around 58,000 people.

× Expand Liam Beran “Ever since the arrival of Hmong families in Dane County at the Bayview Community Center, the Hmong people have maintained and prioritized the preservation of their culture, traditions and values, through keeping their unique style of community leadership through electing clan leaders in each state, county and city,” said Brenda Yang, who represents part of Sun Prairie on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Yang, the first person of Hmong descent elected to the board, noted the contributions of local leaders such as Nkauj Nou Vang-Vue, principal of Lake View Elementary, and Mai Zong Vue and Peng Her, CEOs of the Madison-based Hmong Institute, to doing “the work of eliminating the cycle of trauma.”

× Expand Liam Beran “Our communities did not come here by choice. We came here because of war, because of displacement, and because of U.S. foreign policy,” said Xiong, a senior leader at Madison-based social justice nonprofit Freedom Action Now. Xiong pushed for investment in “culturally specific victim services, investing in housing and healing and supporting leadership pathways for Southeast Asian youth, especially those who are trans and queer.”