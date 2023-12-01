How did a rambling, salacious legal notice end up in the Wisconsin State Journal?

× Expand Judith Davidoff Blake Griffin's notice of claim in the Wisconsin State Journal. The legal notice runs for more than four pages in the paper.

Blake Griffin appears to have a lot on his mind. In a “Notice of Claim” against the village of Maple Bluff that runs for more than four pages in the Nov. 30 edition of the Wisconsin State Journal, Griffin lays out a series of allegations against named, sometimes prominent, individuals in Madison, including charges of embezzlement and defrauding taxpayers. He also rants about harms he has suffered at the hands of others and relays, in salacious detail, an alleged sexual encounter he had with his attorney at the Maple Bluff Country Club.

It is not the only time he refers to sex in his notice of claim. In one section he writes, “The ‘foursome’ involved kissing, touching, jerking off, body contact, as well as both oral and anal sex by all men.”

In the claim Griffin sometimes refers to himself in the third person: “​​Mr. Griffin does care what he thinks of himself, and since he does, he’s uninterested in letting greedy and despicable people paint him with a brush that he is not. Further, since Mr. Griffin is quite a nice and kind person, he has no desire to have people treat him poorly or be suspicious of him everywhere he goes for no reason.”

By the evening of Nov. 30, the claim, published in the legal notice section of the paper, had been deleted online. A retraction published by the State Journal confirms the notice was deleted from all online and digital versions, and says it should never have been published. It also makes clear that it was “not a piece of journalism” and that neither Lee Enterprises, which owns the State Journal, nor the paper itself, endorses “any statement in that publication.”

“The notice was submitted by an individual as a paid notice,” according to the retraction.

But how did Griffin’s 4.5-page single-spaced notice, full of F-bombs, sexual references and rambling rants end up published in the State Journal? Are these ads vetted? What would an ad of this length cost? Is this perhaps a cautionary tale about how papers accept legal notices?

Reached by phone Friday morning, Kelly Lecker, the executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal, said she understood how there might be interest in knowing more details about the process for publishing a legal notice in the paper. But, she added, the retraction, which also appears as the final item in the legal notices in Friday’s Wisconsin State Journal, “speaks for itself.”

“The company is not going to have any comment other than what is published in today’s paper,” Lecker said.

Several publishing functions at the State Journal are now centralized at Lee, including page design, but Isthmus could not independently confirm whether the administration of legal ads is one of those functions. There is an online site for submitting a legal notice to the State Journal, which requires a name and email and offers a field for including a message.

What appears to be the same notice of claim that was published in the State Journal is posted on a website with a cover letter from Griffin to the village of Maple Bluff. The claim fills 92 pages.

Griffin’s claim purportedly serves as a “precursor to formal litigation.” Griffin is described in the claim as a 37-year-old gay man living in Maple Bluff, a lifelong advocate of people with disabilities, and a “financial professional by trade.”

A “summary of the parties” is listed in the claim, including public officials, private citizens, trustees of the village of Maple Bluff, corporations and limited partnerships. “To properly portray the narrative to support this claim, including both culpable and non culpable parties here is necessary,” the notice reads.

Also listed are well-known Madison developers, law firms and construction company owners, as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison and state of Wisconsin. The claim alleges police raids on Griffin’s home, problems he encountered while trying to develop a Maple Bluff condominium project, as well as financial improprieties and crimes.

Two and a half pages into the claim, Griffin offers a graphic account of a sexual encounter he allegedly had at the Maple Bluff Country Club. It includes nine references to the word “penis.”

According to Griffin’s claim, he is seeking $94.4 million in damages, not including punitive damages of $70.4 million, which he says he would request at trial.

[Editor's note: It is Isthmus' policy to link to documents that are mentioned in stories, but given the breadth of unproven allegations included in a notice of claim referred to in this story, we have made an editorial decision to remove the link.]