How Karofsky pulled it off

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky defeated incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly in Wisconsin’s spring election by more than 160,000 votes. It was the largest margin of victory in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race in more than a decade.

Karofsky, favored by liberals, drew 294,000 votes out of the Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties — more than one-third of the 855,981 ballots cast statewide for her. More than 1.5 million ballots were cast in total; 71 percent of voters cast absentee ballots. Voter turnout was 55.5 percent in Dane County on April 7; 43 percent turned out in spring 2019, which also featured a state Supreme Court race.

UW-Madison journalism and political science professor Mike Wagner says Wisconsin’s two largest counties are crucial for Democrats in every statewide race.

“It is almost to the point where if there's high turnout in Dane and Milwaukee counties, a liberal candidate can win a statewide race,” says Wagner. “Those two counties are almost enough. We aren’t at that point. But we’re pretty close.”

Last year, Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer, the liberal-favored candidate, received 81,000 fewer votes overall than Karofsky; Neubauer lost to Brian Hagedorn, a conservative, by 6,000 votes. There were 1.2 million votes cast in that race.

Not only did Karofsky perform better in bright blue counties, she also made gains in the traditional GOP stronghold counties of Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha. For example, in 2019, Hagedorn received 75 percent of the vote in Washington and 69 percent in Waukesha. Kelly still won big in those counties, but dropped seven points when comparing percentages of the total vote. Meanwhile, Karofsky captured 81 percent of the vote in Dane County; Neubauer received 79 percent.

Statewide, Karofsky flipped six counties that had voted for the conservative judicial candidate in 2019: Brown, Dunn, Kenosha, Outagamie, Pierce and Winnebago. The Fox Valley (which includes Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties) is a key indicator of how the political winds blow in Wisconsin and can tip the results when elections are close.

“Kelly definitely underperformed in the Fox Valley in this race. I’m curious to see if it is a sign for the November [election]. Or is that something that's explained by a million different little things that are one-time only events?” asks Wagner. “I think it’s safe to say that Republicans have some work to do in that area of the state moving forward.”

Wisconsin drew nationwide criticism for holding its April election despite public health guidelines to stay at home and practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Evers had issued an executive order April 6 postponing the election but Republicans asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block it; later that day, the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court quickly reversed Evers’ order.

Also late in the day on April 6, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that would have extended absentee voting in Wisconsin until April 13. Wagner says it is difficult to know how uncertainty surrounding the election impacted the results.

“I can also imagine that some undecided voters felt rankled by the idea that they weren't given extra time to get their ballots, and especially for not getting the opportunity to vote if they requested their ballot on time, but didn't receive it on time,” says Wagner. “I’m pretty confident that people didn’t think that was fair.”

Kelly’s campaign was noticeably quiet on all the last-minute drama. Not so with Karofsky, who called for the election to be postponed. She told Isthmus shortly after her victory that she won in spite of an effort by Republicans “to use a global pandemic to suppress the vote.”

“Anger is one of the emotions that serves as a motivator to turn out to vote. And so for those who were really upset at the decisions made by the state Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court, and the position advanced by [Republicans] in the state Legislature, it stands to reason that some people, who might have otherwise chosen to stay home, decided to show up,” said Karofsky.

Long before the coronavirus outbreak, Republican lawmakers floated the idea of moving up the date of the Wisconsin presidential primary as part of their infamous lame-duck session in November 2018, after former Gov. Scott Walker was defeated by Evers. The move was widely seen as an attempt to benefit Kelly since it was assumed that Democrats would have a competitive presidential nomination contest in 2020. Ultimately the idea wasn’t taken up after pushback from local election clerks.

But no one knew then that former Vice President Joe Biden would have the nomination all but wrapped up in early March. Even so, Wagner thinks Karofsky may have benefited from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) dropping out of the presidential race after the Wisconsin primary.

“For any young voter or ardent Sanders supporter — who is not yet sold on Joe Biden — I think having the chance to expressively cast a vote for Sanders might have been enough to bring them to the polls, even though they probably could see the writing on the wall,” says Wagner. “ I suspect that was a net benefit for Karofsky.”

Although technically nonpartisan, high court races have followed the trend of a more highly polarized electorate in the state. Neubauer campaigned on a platform in which she denied having any ideological views. Karofsky was more open about courting Democrats — similar to the strategy of Justice Rebecca Dallet, who struck a decidedly anti-Trump tone in her successful race against conservative-backed candidate Michael Screnock in 2018.

“I think strategy is especially important in terms of the ground game, in terms of motivating voter turnout, and in terms of advertising and voter contact,” says Wagner. “I think Wisconsinites...have come around to the fact that [state] Supreme Court races are partisan races now. Karofsky did better at motivating voters than Neubauer did.”

Wagner says when looking back at the results in a few years, he thinks it might be hard to tell that this year’s state Supreme Court was exceptional. He suspects some people were disenfranchised, but it might not have affected the final result.

“Based on polling and early turnout of voters about two weeks ago, it looked like Karofsky had the advantage,” says Wagner. “Then again, black and Hispanic voters don’t traditionally utilize absentee or early voting as much…. After we saw how few polling places were open in Milwaukee — but also how huge the lines ended up being — it just made it impossible to predict.”