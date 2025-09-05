Humanities, social sciences among most-cut UW programs

× Expand Drake White-Bergey The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Berard Gateway. According to records obtained by Isthmus, majors in French and geoscience were suspended at UW-Stevens Point in 2020.

Eighty-two academic programs within the Universities of Wisconsin have been suspended or eliminated since 2022, according to records obtained by Isthmus in an open records request. A majority of those cuts were in the humanities or social sciences, according to an Isthmus analysis of the records.

Individual campuses recommend their own program suspensions and eliminations. This is often done when programs have low enrollments of students or when universities restructure academic divisions. Suspended programs stop enrolling new students and can be eliminated or reinstated within five years of being suspended, according to UW system policy. Eliminated programs cannot be reinstated without approval from the UW Board of Regents.

There is no universal classification scheme for academic disciplines. Isthmus employed the classifications used in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ “Humanities Indicators” project, a widely respected source for data related to humanities programs, to determine which category a suspended or eliminated program would fall under.

According to the records received, the UW system has since replaced 14 of the 82 programs. A number of programs related to animal science at UW-Madison, for example, were replaced with similar programs after the Departments of Dairy Science and Animal Sciences merged in 2020.

And another five programs are now either only available in-person or online. One example: UW-Madison in 2024 eliminated a remote-learning bachelor’s program in consumer marketplace studies, but still offers the program in-person. An in-person master’s in business administration at UW-Eau Claire was eliminated in 2022, but the program is still available online.

Of the 63 programs suspended or eliminated without a replacement or another format available, 27% were in the humanities. Social sciences programs comprised another 24% of cuts. Business (14%), education (13%), fine arts (8%), natural sciences (5%), medical sciences (5%), and engineering (3%) made up the remainder of the cuts, alongside one cut program (1%) in social service professions.

At the same time that humanities programs have been cut, the records obtained from UW System show that campuses around the state have added significant numbers of engineering and business programs.

Of the 103 new programs instituted from 2022 to 2025, 22% were in business, 21% in engineering, 14.4% were in social sciences, 13.5% were in natural sciences, 9.6% were in medical sciences, 6.7% were in education, 5% were in the humanities, 3% were in social service professions, and another 3% were in fine arts.

There were five new additions in humanities, including three at UW-Madison, the system’s flagship and largest university. The other two are offered at UW-Milwaukee, the system’s second-largest university, and UW-Stout, the system’s only polytechnic school.

Isthmus shared the list of program cuts with Jon Shelton, president of the American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin. His conclusion: The UW system is “shortchanging” students who can’t afford or do not wish to attend UW-Madison or other large universities.

“The most economically marginal students in the state are the ones that are more likely to be place bound,” he says. “As an equity issue, we’re deeply concerned about it.”

A graph showing the programs suspended or eliminated by the Univ

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman touted the system’s elimination of “over 100 programs” over the last three years while asking state lawmakers for an increase in funding this past budget cycle.

“We’ve closed over 100 programs in the last two to three years, and I’m proud to say this, nearly 40% of our graduates now are in the STEM or healthcare fields, ” Rothman said at an April 17 meeting of the state Assembly’s Committee on Colleges and Universities. “We are moving toward where the demand is.”

Republican legislators have pushed for the system to close some programs, particularly in humanities and social sciences, and instead invest in more career-oriented programs, like nursing, engineering and data science. A legislative study group in 2024 recommended that UW system campuses move toward regional campus specialization, reducing duplicative program offerings at campuses near each other rather than offering every program at every campus.

In 2019, intense faculty pushback caused the chancellor of UW-Stevens Point to renege on a plan to axe 13 majors, a majority of which were in the liberal arts, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. However, according to the records obtained by Isthmus, majors in French and geoscience were suspended in 2020; if not renewed, according to UW system policy, they would be eliminated by the end of this year.

Mack McGregor, a spokesperson for UW-Stevens Point, deferred to UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch when asked if the university plans to reinstate the programs.

Pitsch did not answer that question, but in a statement, said: “The Universities of Wisconsin are in constant evaluation of our programs so that we are meeting student preferences, which are responsive to workforce demands. That results in some programs being suspended or eliminated, some programs changing format, some programs being reconstituted, and some programs being newly created. This work is not new.”

From 2012 to 2022, the number of degrees conferred in humanities fields dropped 24%, according to Humanities Indicators. That’s in part due to an overall decline in student enrollment — the National Center of Education Statistics reports that there was a 15% drop nationally between 2010 and 2021 — and an increased preference for computer programming, data science and engineering majors.

Those programs have traditionally been seen as having surer career prospects, though the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported in February that unemployment rates among recent graduates in computer science (6.1%) and computer engineering (7.5%) majors are among the highest of any degree programs. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also reported that unemployment rates for recent graduates, at 6.6%, are higher than those of the general population, at 4%.

Derek Arcand, a 19-year-old UW-Eau Claire senior studying psychology with a minor in sociology, chose his degree path because he wants to help children; after graduation, he plans to work as a school counselor. Arcand says he often hears that “the world needs more psychologists” but that he won’t make much money at his job.

Despite the critics who tell him that “there isn’t a lot of future in my career,” he disagrees with those calling for cuts to programs that appear less career-specific.

“They’re looking at it from the outside and saying, ‘Well, what job does a sociologist have, or what job does an anthropologist have?’” he says. “I think that that’s a very ignorant question, because it doesn’t allow for the speculation and creativity of these specializations. There’s a lot about the world that has yet to be discovered and talked about.”

Amelia Geiger studies political science at UW-Oshkosh and hopes to work for a state agency such as the Department of Workforce Development or Department of Public Instruction. She says liberal arts programs teach students soft skills — things like critical thinking, communication and information literacy — that are helpful across various jobs.

“A lot of how these programs work isn’t just sitting and reading a book,” she says. “It’s also about talking to people, learning how to process the information, learning how to expound upon and actually share that information out.”