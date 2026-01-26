Gallery: Hundreds in Madison protest ICE killing of Alex Pretti

1 of 10
More than 500 protesters gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25, a frigid Sunday afternoon, to protest U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents’ killing of Alex Pretti the day before and the continued ICE operations in Minneapolis.
Wisconsin officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, have offered messages of solidarity with Minnesota and Minneapolis officials.
Protesters held signs depicting Liam Ramos, a five-year-old detained by ICE in Minneapolis who is currently being held in Texas.
Hundreds of protesters began marching around 3 p.m.
The temperature was in the single digits as protesters marched around the state Capitol.
A protester holds up a pirate flag from the anime and manga series 'One Piece.' Gen Z protesters have adopted the anti-authoritarian symbol since it was popularized in southeast Asia.
Numerous protesters held signs riffing on the double meaning of the word “ice.”
A protester holds up a sign referencing the killings of Pretti and Renée Good, whom agents fatally shot on Jan. 7. Both Pretti and Good were 37 years-old.
A protester stands on the granite railings separating the Capitol lawn from the walkways leading into the building.
A protester warns of the lasting legacy of ICE.