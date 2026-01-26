Gallery: Hundreds in Madison protest ICE killing of Alex Pretti

Protesters gathered on Jan. 25 outside of the state Capitol

More than 500 protesters gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Lizzy Larson

More than 500 protesters gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25, a frigid Sunday afternoon, to protest U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents’ killing of Alex Pretti the day before and the continued ICE operations in Minneapolis.

Protesters held signs showing solidarity with Minnesota outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Lizzy Larson

Wisconsin officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, have offered messages of solidarity with Minnesota and Minneapolis officials.

Protesters held signs depicting Liam Ramos outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Lizzy Larson

Protesters held signs depicting Liam Ramos, a five-year-old detained by ICE in Minneapolis who is currently being held in Texas.

Hundreds of protesters began marching around 3 p.m. outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Lizzy Larson

Hundreds of protesters began marching around 3 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters began marching around 3 p.m. outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Lizzy Larson

The temperature was in the single digits as protesters marched around the state Capitol.

A protester holds up a pirate flag from the anime and manga series 'One Piece' outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Liam Beran

A protester holds up a pirate flag from the anime and manga series 'One Piece.' Gen Z protesters have adopted the anti-authoritarian symbol since it was popularized in southeast Asia.

Numerous protesters held signs outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Liam Beran

Numerous protesters held signs riffing on the double meaning of the word “ice.”

A protester holds up a sign referencing the killings of Pretti and Renée Good outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Liam Beran

A protester holds up a sign referencing the killings of Pretti and Renée Good, whom agents fatally shot on Jan. 7. Both Pretti and Good were 37 years-old.

A protester stands on granite railings outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Liam Beran

A protester stands on the granite railings separating the Capitol lawn from the walkways leading into the building.

A protester holding a sign outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25.

Liam Beran

A protester warns of the lasting legacy of ICE.