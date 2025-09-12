Imperial Garden, adjacent market could be razed to build 195-unit mixed use development

× Expand Mark Clear Imperial Garden at 2039 Allen Blvd in Middleton.

The Middleton Chinese restaurant Imperial Garden and an adjacent Asian grocery store would be razed if a plan to construct a 195-unit mixed use housing development along University Avenue proceeds.

The development, which Sanford Enterprises Inc., a real estate business acting as a consultant on the project, calls “Imperial,” would comprise two buildings, according to a letter of intent submitted Sept. 9 to the Middleton Plan Commission: a 10-story residential condominium projected to have to have four penthouses, six townhouses, 75 two-bedroom apartments and 51 one-bedroom apartments; and a five-story apartment building with 23 two-bedroom apartments and 36 one-bedroom apartments.

Tom Sanford, owner of Sanford Enterprises Inc., tells Isthmus that the property is owned by Henry Chen — Imperial Garden and Garden Asian Market, the grocery store, are renters. Sanford is still looking for a developer. It is still being worked out whether Chen will remain owner of the property or choose to sell.

“It will be based on the structure that any developer will present to us,” Sanford says.

While the total unit numbers are subject to change, Sandford says the project will provide high-density housing. He notes that the property would be placed at the entrance into Middleton from Madison, an area that Middleton’s comprehensive plan notes as a target for future density and economic growth.

A market study will determine “whether any units can be condominiums to be purchased or just apartments,” Sanford wrote in the application. Some affordable units would be available — Sanford wrote that up to 10% of total rental units would be priced up to 60% of area median income, and 5% of for-sale units, if condominiums are deemed feasible, would be priced up to 80%.

“Condos is tough in one respect, because the developer has to hold the property for a long time until every unit has been purchased,” Sanford says.

Three ground-level commercial spaces, one of which Sanford envisions hosting a “sit-down restaurant,” would be available. Sanford doesn’t envision Imperial Garden moving into any of them, saying “the problem with Chinese food [is that] it's cooked over high heat, and does generate smoke and a lot of cooking aroma.”

“You've got nine stories above that, with apartments or condominiums. That is problematic,” Sanford says. “So they cannot be the tenant.”

It’s unclear when — or whether — the proposal will move forward. The Middleton Plan Commission voted unanimously on Sept. 9 to indefinitely delay a hearing on amending the city’s future land use map until Sanford submits a design concept or zoning application. The project would require the city council to upzone lots currently zoned for a five-story maximum height to 10 stories, in conflict with Middleton’s comprehensive plan.

Middleton Ald. Lisa Janairo, a member of the plan commission, says in an interview that the commission prefers not to amend the map “on a case-by-case basis if we can avoid it.”

“Since we didn't even have a concept to look at, it seemed premature for us to be setting a hearing date,” Janairo says. She thinks that while Middleton needs more housing, it will be a challenge for Sanford to persuade planning commission members to “amend the [future land use] map to allow for a 10-story building.”

It is also unclear whether Imperial Garden and Garden Asian Market plan to move or shutter operations. Sanford says the businesses might be willing to move locations.

“If I find the right location, I think they will move. I can't say that that will happen 100%, but we've had that discussion,” Sanford says.

The restaurant did not respond to an emailed request for comment. An attempt to reach Garden Asian Market over the phone was unsuccessful.