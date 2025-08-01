In Madison, five Democratic governors float redistricting, blast Trump budget

× Expand Liam Beran Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas addresses reporters at the Aug. 1 press conference.

If Texas Republicans move forward with their plan to redraw their state's congressional maps to potentially add five GOP seats, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly thinks Democratic governors should fight back by pushing redistricting plans of their own.

“I think it's incumbent upon them to do what needs to be done to protect the United States,” said Kelly in response to a question from a reporter, though she said she expects Texas’ efforts will be ruled unconstitutional.

Kelly joined four of her fellow Democratic governors, including Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, on Friday at Madison’s Monona Terrace convention center and echoed calls from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who have openly shown interest in pursuing redistricting in their own states.

Democrats are still attempting to seek a path forward after a bruising election that saw Republicans gain the White House and control of both legislative chambers. As the 2026 midterms loom, President Donald Trump has pushed Texas Republicans to redraw their map.

Evers agreed with Kelly that countering a move by Texas “has to be examined,” though he said Wisconsin is “not changing its maps.” Wisconsin’s liberal-controlled Supreme Court in June refused to hear two lawsuits seeking to change the state’s congressional maps. The same court ruled in 2023 that the Wisconsin state-level legislative maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered, leading to new maps in the 2024 election.

“I also agree with Gov. Kelly very strongly that this, this move, is unconstitutional,” Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said. But, if the courts permit Texas’ plan, he said, “I think it is incumbent upon states that have the capacity or the ability to make sure that we are responding in kind.

“We go back to the unilateral disarmament — that Democrats are expected to have, the decorum, we're expected to protect the institutions, we're expected to follow the rules on this,” Walz added. “We’re not playing with a normal administration.”

Govs. Kelly, Evers, Walz, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Dan McKee of Rhode Island are in Madison for the Democratic Governors' Association summer policy conference and held a press conference to voice opposition to President Donald Trump’s budget bill, which he signed on July 4. The state executives all expressed the same message: Trump’s budget bill will enrich the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the poorest.

“Each of us have a story to tell about that impact that this will have on our states,” Kelly told reporters. “And none of those stories are going to be pretty.”

Evers drew a comparison between Wisconsin’s newly-passed state budget, which received bipartisan support, and Trump’s federal budget, which passed along party lines.

“While Wisconsin just passed a bipartisan budget that invests in our kids, cuts taxes for working families, and supports our rural hospitals, Trump and the congressional Republicans are moving in just the opposite way,” Evers said.

In Wisconsin, Trump-driven cuts have, among other things, led to the end of a program to get local farmers’ food to those in need, reductions in library funding, and the suspension of programs by the state’s humanities council. Approximately 90,000 Wisconsinites are estimated to lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits under Trump’s budget bill and more than 30,000 rural WIsconsinites are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage by 2034.

“It is a direct attack on rural America,” said Beshear. “Because of this piece of legislation, 200,000 Kentuckians, 200,000 of my neighbors, are going to lose their health care coverage.”

Coordinated legal action between states has been one effective strategy. Joint lawsuits issued by state attorneys general have derailed, if temporarily, Trump efforts to cap research costs and freeze federal grants.

“We’re the ones who are proceeding with the legal claims,” said McKee, of Rhode Island. “[Republican governors are] not standing up, yet they benefited from our work.”