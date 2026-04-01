Isthmus celebrates 50 years in print!

× Expand Tommy Washbush Isthmus' 50th Anniversary logo.

Isthmus has served readers since 1976 as an alternative publication — available free to readers at coffee shops, grocery stores, libraries and taverns throughout Dane County and beyond — focusing on in-depth local news reporting, informed arts and entertainment criticism, colorful portrayals of Madison life, and the area’s most comprehensive events calendar. Today Isthmus is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, grateful for generous support from its readers and local advertisers.

How we’re celebrating:

Distributing our anniversary issue on the morning of Thursday, April 2.

The issue will feature 50 moments from Madison’s history, as seen through the eyes of Isthmus writers. Also: Editor Judith Davidoff interviews founding publisher Vince O’Hern and Jeff Haupt, to whom O’Hern sold the company in 2014, about how they kept the free weekly running. Former contributors will highlight a few other aspects of Isthmus that distinguish it from other publications.

Saturday, April 18: Isthmus 50 Fest — Atwood Music Hall, doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

The New Breed Quintet reunites, along with special guest Ben Sidran, and Mama Digdown’s Brass Band provide the soundtrack for a community gathering. Ticket proceeds benefit Isthmus Community Media.

Tuesday, April 21: Smarter Than You Trivia with Paul Guse — High Noon Saloon, doors at 5 p.m., trivia at 6 p.m.

Madison’s reigning king of trivia presides over this event, focused on Madison trivia, with ticket purchases benefitting Isthmus.