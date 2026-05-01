Isthmus hires Chali Pittman as staff writer

× Expand Dylan Brogan Chali Pittman. Chali Pittman previously worked at Civic Media and WORT-FM.

Chali Pittman has joined Isthmus as its new staff writer.

Pittman most recently was the news director at Civic Media, a commercial radio network in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. Before that she worked at WORT-FM, including as the news, talk and public affairs director. She's written for Isthmus, the Badger Herald, and the late Tone Madison. She has also reported on data centers and energy use on Substack.

Expand Liam Beran. Beran plans to pursue graduate work in the Netherlands.

“This is the best job in the state,” says Pittman. “I'm excited to dig into stories and to work at a venerable outlet that blends creative presentation, community connection, and editorial rigor. It matches my ethos: show up, or pick up the phone, and say what happened — with style."

“Chali brings diverse experience and a formidable set of skills to the job,” says Judith Davidoff, Isthmus’ editor and president. “She is a dogged reporter, attentive to detail, fair and curious — all the things you want.” Pittman is also committed to training the next generation of journalists and will help oversee Isthmus’ internship program.

A primary focus of Pittman’s reporting will be city government. Pittman is married to Dylan Brogan, who is the city of Madison’s communications manager. Pittman’s career as a journalist predates her husband’s career change (he was once an Isthmus staff writer too) and both are ready to accommodate Pittman’s new position to avoid any conflict of interest.

“My first obligation is to the reader,” says Pittman. “His is to the city. We’re prepared for those to clash.”

Isthmus is also bidding farewell to staff writer Liam Beran, who will soon move to the Netherlands. He has family there and plans to pursue graduate studies in literature and publishing. Beran joined Isthmus part-time in 2024 while finishing up his undergraduate degree in English and French at UW-Madison; he came on full time in January 2025.

Beran has been an invaluable staff member, covering Madison’s housing boom, homelessness crisis and budget woes and UW-Madison and UW system. He has also written the occasional feature on food and running, two of his favorite things. He quickly earned the trust of readers and sources alike and will be greatly missed. True to his teamwork ethic, he offered to stay on through the distribution of the May 2026 print issue, which comes out on May 7. Beran’s last day is May 8.

"You couldn't ask for a publication that cares more about the cultural and civic life of Madison than Isthmus,” says Beran. “I'm grateful for my experience here over the past two years and for the sources and colleagues who made this work possible."