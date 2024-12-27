Isthmus' most read features and culture stories of 2024

× Expand Fabiola's: Linda Falkenstein, skiing: CXC Outdoor Center, Hank's: Kyle Nabilcy, fireworks: Lemuel Fillyaw Clockwise from top left: Fabiola's, cross country skiing, Hank's

The decline of local cultural coverage is “is pretty obvious,” wrote Sam Stall of Quill magazine in July 2023.

We’d like to think Isthmus is bucking the trend.

Among Isthmus’ most-read arts and features stories of the year were event roundups compiled by our incomparable calendar editor Bob Koch, guides on how to enjoy Top Chef and cross country skiing, and, as always, in-depth coverage of what’s new in Madison’s food scene.

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at the top 10 most-read features, arts and food stories of the year. And once you’re done reading through these, we have the top 10 most-read news stories available here.

10. Fabiola’s revives Greenbush standards in a festive atmosphere | Linda Falkenstein (5/3)

Much has been made of the Regent Street renaissance. Fabiola’s Spaghetti House and Deli, Sam Brown’s take on old red sauce spaghetti houses, is part of that “historically intended, if not 100% faithful” trend, writes Isthmus associate editor Linda Falkenstein. Bring your appetite: Fabiola’s takes the tradition of spaghetti house big portions seriously.

9. New owner promises few changes for 77-year-old Esquire Club | Linda Falkenstein (5/7)

The Esquire Club came under new ownership on May 8. Falkenstein takes a look at the 77-year-old restaurant’s past and its future under new owner Craig Spaulding — updates include brunches, a cocktail program and live jazz.

8. Anxious in the liquor store | Christopher Morris (2/6)

“I still feel uncomfortable when I walk through the doors. It’s not even one particular liquor store, it’s all of them,” writes freelance contributor Christopher Morris in this February essay. In flowing prose, Morris evokes the anxiety and uncertainty he experienced growing up with an alcoholic parent and those feelings’ persistence in his adulthood.

7. Where to cross-country ski, whether snow is in the forecast or not | Mike Ivey (1/4)

Cross-country ski enthusiast and freelance contributor Mike Ivey harnesses his 40 years of trail experience to compile Dane County’s best options for cross country skiing in this guide from the Isthmus Winter Times issue. Elver Park remains a favorite spot, he writes.

6. Eat out on Thanksgiving in Madison? You betcha | Linda Falkenstein (11/8)

Not looking to cook over Thanksgiving? There are plenty of options for dine-in or take-out Thanksgiving meals in Madison, writes Falkenstein. And for those in need, many local organizations and restaurants provide free Thanksgiving meals.

5. Hank’s Burgers & Fish Fry takes indulgence to different areas | Kyle Nabilcy (4/5)

The upscale dine-in restaurant Mint Mark is a Madison favorite. But Hank’s Burgers & Fish Fry, a fast-food takeout joint owned by the same chef-owner, is its own delight, writes freelance contributor Kyle Nabilcy. If you’re not sure what to try, the fried chicken sandwich is apparently a “banger.”

4. A viewing cheat-sheet for the ‘Top Chef’ visit to Wisconsin | Ricki Millevolte (3/8)

You might say 2024 was the year of Top Chef in Wisconsin. Participants in the 21st season of the culinary reality show galliavanted across the state, including during multiple episodes in Madison, and Wisconsin’s contestant, Dan Jacobs — a finalist in the competition — was the commencement speaker for winter graduates at UW-Madison. In this guide, freelance contributor Ricki Millevolte explains the Top Chef craze and what makes a “top chef” in the first place.

3. Isthmus' 2024 summer festival calendar | Isthmus Staff (5/16)

Madisonians and Dane County residents got their party on with this summer festival calendar, which listed hundreds of events between May and September. A trip to Walleye Weekend, anyone?

2. A roundup of Madison holiday arts and crafts fairs, pop-up markets and more for 2024 | Isthmus Staff (11/1)

Support a small business — this popular roundup listed local artists and pop-ups to purchase gifts from this holiday season.

“When you buy directly from a craftsperson, you’re not just supporting a local small business, you’re giving an artist a real psychological boost.”

1. Where are the fireworks in Madison and Dane County? | Isthmus Staff (6/28)

Queue the fireworks! Isthmus’ most-read features/arts piece of 2024 was a roundup of Fourth of July celebrations throughout Madison and Dane County.