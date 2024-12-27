Isthmus’ most read news stories of 2024

× Expand Helbach: Nick Garcia, Maquina statue: Jeff Miller / UW-Madison, World Dairy Expo: Courtesy WDE Clockwise from top left: Nate Helbach, The Maquina fountain, World Dairy Expo, and Karen Arms Apartments.

It’s been a busy news year.

There was a hotly-contested presidential election, the mayor’s push to pass a $22 million funding referendum, and a shifting, redistricted legislative landscape in Wisconsin.

Many of Isthmus’ most-read news stories of the year touch on these topics. But more local stories resonated with readers, too: tenants organizing to lower rent increases, a now-missing campus statue, and a young real estate developer who wants to offer something different in Madison’s housing market.

As 2024 comes to a close, we're taking a look back at the top 10 most-read news stories of the year.

10. West-side Madison tenants fight back, organize against rent hikes | Eric Murphy (2/21)

Madison has the highest annual rent increases in the country. At the west-side, 11-building complex Royal Arms, tenants decided to fight back against a more than 20% annual rent increase, writes former staff writer Eric Murphy. More than 100 tenants signed a letter urging lower increases.

“I don’t think they realize they bought a community,” one resident told Murphy.

9. Housing shortage drives Madison city council approval of new projects | Liam Beran (6/19)

Proponents of a development on Old Sauk Road were handed a resounding victory after the city council voted to approve the contentious proposal during a marathon, eight-hour meeting that lasted until 2 a.m. The council, facing a citywide housing shortage, approved three other proposals the same night, writes staff writer Liam Beran.

8. Before removal, UW-Madison’s engineering hall statue was historic campus symbol | Liam Beran (8/30)

Máquina, the stainless steel statue outside UW-Madison’s engineering hall, stood on campus for 30 years before being removed on Aug. 19. In that time, Beran writes, archival materials and stories from those who maintained the statue indicate it became a symbol of the College of Engineering and a beloved part of many Badgers’ college experience.

7. ‘Our university does not respect us back’ | Liam Beran (11/25)

Some Badgers track athletes have been practicing in the cold this winter season. Reporting from a 50-year anniversary party of the UW women’s track and field team, Beran details how athletes and alums are fighting for a new indoor track facility amid a lack of clear direction from the university.

“These student athletes representing the University of Wisconsin deserve better,” said legendary Badgers track coach Ed Nuttycombe.

6. ‘He’s not a community builder, he’s not good at communication.’ | Eric Murphy (2/3)

As the Madison school district searched for a new superintendent, Murphy detailed how colleagues sharply criticized the leadership and work environment under former Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. Choudhury was ultimately passed over in favor of current superintendent Joe Gothard.

5. UW System internal briefing recommends downsizing remaining branch campuses | Liam Beran (6/7)

The Universities of Wisconsin’s two-year branch campuses have long been in turmoil — six will be closed by the end of the year. Drawing from an internal briefing received via open records request, Beran writes that the UW system hopes to downsize its remaining branch campuses and shift away from offering two-year degrees.

4. World Dairy Expo in Madison declines Trump campaign stop | Liam Beran (9/24)

What’s a dairy expo without a scoop? As top state Republicans urged presidential candidate Donald Trump to campaign in Dane County, Beran broke the news that Trump had sought a campaign visit at the World Dairy Expo in Madison. The organization declined due to wanting to remain nonpartisan.

3. Nate Helbach is a fresh face in Madison’s development scene with big ideas | Jason Joyce (2/1)

25-year-old Nate Helbach has a different approach to Madison’s housing market. He wants to “democratize” the real estate market, writes Isthmus publisher Jason Joyce in this February profile, and prioritize sustainability throughout the building process.

“From my perspective, if we can’t solve real problems that we have in society, then why are we in business?” said Helbach.

2. Who owes the city of Madison nearly $13 million? | Liam Beran (9/9)

Short answer: the state of Wisconsin. Madison provides $20.8 million in municipal services to state facilities annually — in return, the state pays $8 million back. Beran explores bipartisan efforts to increase payments from the municipal services payments program and how fully funding the program could help Madison’s financial woes.

1. Angry residents shout down city staff at meeting on draft west-side Madison zoning plan | Eric Murphy (3/13)

In Isthmus’ most read news story of 2024, Murphy recaps a contentious, full-room meeting where residents and city staff clashed — often loudly — over a land use plan meant to increase Madison’s housing density.

“It’s clear that this West Area Plan has some elements that have touched a nerve,” Madison Ald. Bill Tishler said.