Isthmus’ most-read news stories of 2025

The election of President Donald Trump has easily been the most pervasive news topic of 2025, and over the past year, Isthmus has steadily covered how the new administration is affecting life in Wisconsin and Dane County. Many articles written on the subject are among our most-read of 2025.

But decidedly local stories round out the list, too — a Chinese restaurant in peril of being razed, growing pains as downtown Madison expands, and spotlights on local elections that don’t draw as much attention as state and national races.

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at the top 10 most-read news stories of the year. And once you’re done reading through these, we have the top 10 most-read features stories available here.

10. Dane County Executive Melissa Agard does have an opponent | Liam Beran (March 21)

Shortly before Wisconsin’s spring election on April 1, staff writer Liam Beran checked in on the relatively sleepy contest for Dane County’s new executive. Former state Sen. Melissa Agard, who had won a limited term to the seat in November, ended up securing the permanent position over challenger and Steinhafels salesman Stephen Ratzlaff.

9. Imperial Garden, adjacent market could be razed to build 195-unit mixed use development | Liam Beran (Sept. 12)

Beran takes a look at a redevelopment proposal that would have likely included the displacement of Imperial Garden, a Middleton Chinese restaurant that’s been in operation for more than 40 years. The plans were abandoned in early December.

8. Wisconsin State Journal reporter fired for AI misuse speaks out | Judith Davidoff (Sept. 8)

Isthmus broke the news in July that a newly hired city hall reporter at the Wisconsin State Journal had been fired for including AI-hallucinated quotes and information in an article about potential developments on city-owned land in Madison. Two months later, Isthmus editor and president Judith Davidoff followed up with Audrey Korte, the reporter, about what was happening behind the scenes — Korte says she takes responsibility for her mistake, but argues a lack of editorial oversight was a contributing factor.

7. Small-town Wisconsin gears up for ‘No Kings’ rallies | Liam Beran, Lauren Hafeman (Oct. 14)

Beran and Isthmus intern Lauren Hafeman teamed up for this look into the anti-Trump rallies being organized by residents throughout smaller communities in Wisconsin. Hafeman and Beran write that the organizers hope to show that resistance to the second Trump administration isn’t limited to Madison and Milwaukee. Says Sam Marrese-Wheeler of Cambridge: “The fact that Cambridge, Wisconsin, is having a protest is historic in and of itself.’”

6. Shorewood Hills residents organize against two new single-family homes | Liam Beran (Nov. 22)

Government officials in Shorewood Hills began weighing a revision to the village’s setback requirements due to resident opposition against two proposed single-family homes in the village, Beran writes. The developer proposing the projects says there’s an anti-density attitude permeating the community: “I want to build some houses. These neighbors would like houses to not be built.”

5. Downtown Madison fills out | Liam Beran (July 3)

Downtown Madison businesses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in 2020. Five years later, though, business owners and downtown boosters say that the area has made a remarkable comeback, but there are still some growing pains. Beran examines impacts from remote work, departed downtown institutions, and city-supported “placemaking” efforts in this July cover story.

4. ‘A perfect storm for farm foreclosure’ | Liam Beran (April 4)

Wisconsin has lost a number of its family-operated farms in recent years. Policy promulgated by the second Trump administration is likely to increase the number of foreclosed family farms, farmers and agriculture experts tell Beran: “You’d have to be a major miracle worker to somehow survive all those calamities hitting you at once.”

3. Madison at ‘high’ risk of losing $118 million in federal funding for next BRT route, says transportation director | Liam Beran (March 9)

Madison rolled out its first bus rapid transit route in September 2024 with substantial federal assistance — around 75% of the project’s capital costs. A second, north-south route is supposed to be on the way, but shifting policy priorities under the second Trump administration may imperil funding for the project. A grant agreement has not yet been signed.

2. Meet the candidates running for Madison’s contested school board seat | Liam Beran (March 18)

There was only one contested Madison school board race in Wisconsin’s spring 2025 election. Beran surveyed candidates Bret Wagner and Martha Siravo about their priorities for Madison schools shortly before the election — Siravo won the race.

1. Gov. Tony Evers budget raises vehicle title fee by 73% | Steven Walters (March 10)

Isthmus’ most-read news article of 2025 was a look from political reporter Steven Walters at a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to raise vehicle title fees by $120. Additional funds from the increase would be used for road improvements, Walters writes, as well as off-road trail improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.