Isthmus News Quiz: June 2026

Artwork from the June 2026 news quiz.
1: What did the “blockbuster bipartisan deal” hammered out between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders to spend $1.8 billion of the state’s $2.5 billion-plus surplus not include?
A. Rebates of $300 per state income tax filer
B. $600 million in additional funding for K-12 schools
C. An end to state income tax on overtime pay and cash tips
D. Enough bipartisan support to pass
2: What perk did the Madison School District just approve for its employees?
A. Relaxation and meditation classes
B. Paid parental leave
C. Firearms training
D. Daily strudel
3: Which Madison institution is this month celebrating its 125th anniversary?
A. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
B. Plaza Tavern and Grill
C. Orpheum Theater
D. Henry Vilas Zoo
4: For what use is the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side being eyed?
A. Trump prison camp for immigrant children
B. Nuclear fusion research facility
C. A Madison IKEA store
D. Data center for AI
5: What Wisconsin-affiliated beer was discontinued last month?
A. Pabst
B. Huber
C. Schlitz
D. Old Milwaukee
6: What Madison greenspace just released a comprehensive master plan calling for major expansion over the next two decades?
A. Elver Park
B. Quann Park
C. Olbrich Botanical Gardens
D. Reindahl Park
7: What song did the Watertown School Board ban a high school wind ensemble from playing at a school concert?
A. “YMCA”
B. “Fight the Power”
C. “Blowin’ in the Wind”
D. “A Mother of a Revolution!”
ANSWERS:
1: D. “I’m disgusted by what didn’t happen today,” said Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard, referring to the handful of Senate Republicans who joined Democrats in voting the deal down.
2: B. Under the new policy, believed to be the first for a school district in Wisconsin, parents of newborns will receive 12 weeks of paid leave — 24 weeks if they have twins or more.
3: A. What began as the Madison Art Association before becoming the Madison Art Center and then MMOCA is hosting a public event June 4, including a new exhibition of “groundbreaking abstract artwork.” FYI, the Plaza, Orpheum and zoo opened in 1930, 1927 and 1911, respectively.
4: B. Madison-based Realta Fusion may pick the site for a research and development facility that would draw in “hundreds of millions” of dollars in investment, create 200 jobs, and advance the pursuit of fusion energy. A decision is expected by the end of summer. (A small-scale IKEA is coming, but on the city’s far west side.)
5: C. After 175 years, “the beer that made Milwaukee famous” was brewed for the last time at the Wisconsin Brewing Co.’s Verona brewery.
6: C. The plan, which includes a renovated entrance and six new featured spaces, will be taken up by the Madison Board of Park Commissioners in June or July. There are no timelines or cost estimates.
7: D. The four-and-a-half minute instrumental piece, dedicated to a participant in the 1969 Stonewall Riots for gay rights, ended up being performed before packed venues after the board’s rejection drew national criticism.