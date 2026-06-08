Isthmus News Quiz: June 2026

× Expand Artwork from the June 2026 news quiz.

1: What did the “blockbuster bipartisan deal” hammered out between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders to spend $1.8 billion of the state’s $2.5 billion-plus surplus not include?

A. Rebates of $300 per state income tax filer

B. $600 million in additional funding for K-12 schools

C. An end to state income tax on overtime pay and cash tips

D. Enough bipartisan support to pass

2: What perk did the Madison School District just approve for its employees?

A. Relaxation and meditation classes

B. Paid parental leave

C. Firearms training

D. Daily strudel

3: Which Madison institution is this month celebrating its 125th anniversary?

A. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

B. Plaza Tavern and Grill

C. Orpheum Theater

D. Henry Vilas Zoo

4: For what use is the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side being eyed?

A. Trump prison camp for immigrant children

B. Nuclear fusion research facility

C. A Madison IKEA store

D. Data center for AI

5: What Wisconsin-affiliated beer was discontinued last month?

A. Pabst

B. Huber

C. Schlitz

D. Old Milwaukee

6: What Madison greenspace just released a comprehensive master plan calling for major expansion over the next two decades?

A. Elver Park

B. Quann Park

C. Olbrich Botanical Gardens

D. Reindahl Park

7: What song did the Watertown School Board ban a high school wind ensemble from playing at a school concert?

A. “YMCA”

B. “Fight the Power”

C. “Blowin’ in the Wind”

D. “A Mother of a Revolution!”

ANSWERS:

1: D. “I’m disgusted by what didn’t happen today,” said Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard, referring to the handful of Senate Republicans who joined Democrats in voting the deal down.

2: B. Under the new policy, believed to be the first for a school district in Wisconsin, parents of newborns will receive 12 weeks of paid leave — 24 weeks if they have twins or more.

3: A. What began as the Madison Art Association before becoming the Madison Art Center and then MMOCA is hosting a public event June 4, including a new exhibition of “groundbreaking abstract artwork.” FYI, the Plaza, Orpheum and zoo opened in 1930, 1927 and 1911, respectively.

4: B. Madison-based Realta Fusion may pick the site for a research and development facility that would draw in “hundreds of millions” of dollars in investment, create 200 jobs, and advance the pursuit of fusion energy. A decision is expected by the end of summer. (A small-scale IKEA is coming, but on the city’s far west side.)

5: C. After 175 years, “the beer that made Milwaukee famous” was brewed for the last time at the Wisconsin Brewing Co.’s Verona brewery.

6: C. The plan, which includes a renovated entrance and six new featured spaces, will be taken up by the Madison Board of Park Commissioners in June or July. There are no timelines or cost estimates.

7: D. The four-and-a-half minute instrumental piece, dedicated to a participant in the 1969 Stonewall Riots for gay rights, ended up being performed before packed venues after the board’s rejection drew national criticism.