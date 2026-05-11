Isthmus News Quiz: May 2026

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1. The Overture Center for the Arts recently hired two new “co-CEOs,” bringing the total to six. Which of the following positions is not among them?

A. Chief people officer

B. Chief financial officer

C. Chief executive officer

D. Chief operating officer

E. Chief development officer

F. Chief artistic experiences officer

G. Chief marketing and communications officer

2: Which interest group spent the most money lobbying Wisconsin lawmakers last year?

A. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce

B. Wisconsin Counties Association

C. Elon Musk and Tesla Inc.

D. DoorDash

3: How many of the state’s 12 Republican senators up for reelection this fall have decided to not run?

A. None

B. All

C. Six

D. Nine

4: Which of the following grievances was not cited as a reason for the UW Board of Regents’ unanimous decision to fire Jay Rothman from his $600,000 job as president of the Universities of Wisconsin?

A. He changed “UW System” to the spellcheck-busting “Universities of Wisconsin”

B. He gave himself credit for accomplishments that were in fact team efforts

C. He was slow to address address critical issues involving AI

D. He falsely claimed to have no idea why he was fired

5. What is the name of the cartoon “ambassador” in the Wisconsin DNR’s new awareness campaign to prevent accidental fires and promote safe prescribed burning?

A. Burny Brewer

B. Flamey the Freak

C. Torchy Timberloss

D. Sparky the Fire Log

6. Match the development with the establishment:

A. Saw the release of its owner, Noel Quintana, who was detained for 85 days, despite having lived in the U.S. legally for more than 30 years

B. Announced that Top Chef: Wisconsin competitor Michelle Wallace will headline a barbeque festival in Paoli this fall

C. Added two new vendors: Mizu (sushi and ramen) and Social Grounds (coffee shop, dessert)

D. Rated by YELP reviews as the top cheap eats destination in Wisconsin

E. Honored James and Sue Patterson with their own flavor

F. Opened at the end of March on Gilson Street

1. Babcock Dairy

2. Señor Machetes

3. Friends Applaud

4. One Social Food Hall

5. Seven Acre Dairy Company

6. Fresh Cool Drinks food cart

7: When is/was the Madison Public Market supposed to open?

A. Fall 2025

B. March 2026

C. Summer 2026

D. All of the above

ANSWERS:

1: C. The center does not have an actual CEO.

2: D. The food delivery service doled out more than $2 million on 250 hours of lobbying, much of it trying to exclude gig workers from the state’s minimum wage laws. (The measure passed, but was vetoed by Gov Tony Evers.)

3: C. They are Devin LeMahieu, Rob Hutton, Stephen Nass, Van Wanggaard, Andre Jacque and Jesse James. Democrats have a good shot at winning control of the Senate, where Republicans now enjoy a 18-15 advantage.

4: A. The Regents also faulted him for a lack of transparency and efforts to limit board members’ interactions with lawmakers.

5: C. Torchy, introduced in the 1950s, has been revived during a time of increased fire risk due to climate change.

6: A2, B5, C4, D6, E1, F3

7: D. See story, here.