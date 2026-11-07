Isthmus News Quiz: November 2026

× Expand Trump photo by Daniel Torok

1: What local attraction was not mentioned by National Geographic in naming Madison as one of 25 travel destinations on its annual “Best of the World” list for 2027?

A. Wisconsin State Capitol

B. Chazen Museum of Art

C. State Street

D. The Bur Oak

E. Madison Public Market

F. Olbrich Botanical Gardens

2: Which of the following is not a true statement about the impact that Republican cuts to the Affordable Care Act have had on Wisconsin residents?

A. About 45,000 fewer people were enrolled in the program as of February 2026, a 16% decline from the year before

B. An additional 10% shifted to the lowest-cost plan that provides less coverage

C. Residents who retained ACA plans are paying an average of about $1,000 per year more

D. Experts expect the decline in enrollment to level out, and perhaps even reverse

3: For what accomplishment was UW-Madison professor Francis Halzen tapped last month to receive a Nobel Prize in physics?

A. Building an ice-bound observatory in the Antarctic to study subatomic particles

B. Proving the maxim “What goes up, must come down”

C. Developing a super-charged Babcock Dairy ice cream flavor, “Quasar Love”

D. Exposing the theories of Albert Einstein as “a hoax”

4: Which of the following has the state of Wisconsin not sued the Trump administration over?

A. Cancelling $29 million in federal funds to upgrade the state’s unemployment insurance system

B. Rolling back rules that limit climate-change-causing greenhouse gas emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants

C. Using taxpayer dollars to air highly partisan and self-promotional ads

D. Imposing 15% global tariffs after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s earlier tariff schemes

5: Match the dollar amount with the descriptor:

A. $3.3 billion

B. $2.7 billion

C. $17.8 million

D. $38 billion

E. $338 million

1. Lost revenue over 10 years if Wisconsin exempts tips and overtime from state income tax, as proposed

2. Projected cost of building two new UW-Madison residence halls with 1,700 beds by 2029, as approved by the Wisconsin Building Commission

3. Local economic activity generated by the renovated Garver Feed Mill in 2025

4. Wisconsin’s budget surplus as of June 30, the end of fiscal year 2026

5. Estimated total economic impact of state’s biohealth industry in 2025

6: What did 249 students (out of more than 25,000 total) in the Madison school district opt out of in the current school year?

A. Lunch

B. Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

C. Using district-issued Google-powered Chromebook laptops

D. Attending sex-education classes

ANSWERS:

1: C. The magazine’s article and travel guide also lauded the city’s “mess of trails and green spaces” and some local restaurants, but not the city’s signature street.

2: D. In fact, they expect the decline to worsen in response to new Trump administration cuts.

3: A. Halzen, who has been working on the IceCube Neutrino Observatory for decades, became the 23rd UW-Madison faculty member or alumni, and the 22nd male, to win a Nobel Prize.

4: C. That lawsuit was filed last month by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, not the state itself. In addition to A, B and D, the state also sued the Trump administration over its order directing the U.S. Postal Service to decide who can send absentee ballots through the mail.

5: A4, B1, C3, D5, E2

6: C. That number represents a 466% increase from the prior school year, when 44 students opted out, notes The Capital Times.