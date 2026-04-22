Isthmus reporting on Ridglan Farms

× Expand Lizzy Larson An aerial view of Ridglan Farms on April 16, 2026. An aerial view of Ridglan Farms on April 16 shows hay bales on the right, placed to deter protesters from accessing the buildings where dogs are housed.

The most recent attempt by animal rights activists to ‘open rescue’ dogs from Ridglan Farms, a breeding and research facility in the town of Blue Mounds, is drawing international attention. On April 20, the New York Times ran an article under the headline, “Activists Tear-Gassed at Failed Raid of Beagle Research Facility.”

Photographer Lizzie Larson was at Ridglan on April 18 during the attempted raid referenced in the Times article, producing a photo gallery of the day’s events. See the stories below for more information and background on Ridglan Farms and the efforts by activists to shut the facility down.

Beagles bred at two Dane County facilities go to labs around the country - March 5, 2015

A crime of compassion - March 7, 2024

Ridglan Farms beagle ‘rescue’ case dismissed - March 8, 2024

Activists demand DA prosecute - March 28, 2024

Ridglan critics want their day in court - April 4, 2024

Judge will weigh whether to appoint special prosecutor - April 18, 2024

Ridglan Farms cited for new violations - Oct. 8, 2024

Ridglan Farms accused of the wholesale abuse of dogs - Oct, 23, 2024

Judge: Let special prosecutor decide - Jan. 9, 2025

State agency launches probe - Jan. 16, 2025

DATCP conducts inspection at Ridglan Farms on behalf of Veterinary Examining Board - Feb. 5, 2025

Troubles mount for Ridglan Farms - April 3, 2025

Animal rights activists score ‘big win’ in Ridglan Farms case - Oct. 30, 2025

Activists plan beagle 'rescue' at Ridglan Farms - March 6, 2026

How the tactic of 'open rescue' came to Wisconsin - April 16, 2026

Gallery: Attempted 'open rescue' of beagles at Ridglan Farms - April 19, 2026