Isthmus reporting on Ridglan Farms

Lizzy Larson
An aerial view of Ridglan Farms on April 16, 2026.
An aerial view of Ridglan Farms on April 16 shows hay bales on the right, placed to deter protesters from accessing the buildings where dogs are housed.
The most recent attempt by animal rights activists to ‘open rescue’ dogs from Ridglan Farms, a breeding and research facility in the town of Blue Mounds, is drawing international attention. On April 20, the New York Times ran an article under the headline, “Activists Tear-Gassed at Failed Raid of Beagle Research Facility.”
Photographer Lizzie Larson was at Ridglan on April 18 during the attempted raid referenced in the Times article, producing a photo gallery of the day’s events. See the stories below for more information and background on Ridglan Farms and the efforts by activists to shut the facility down.
Beagles bred at two Dane County facilities go to labs around the country - March 5, 2015
A crime of compassion - March 7, 2024
Ridglan Farms beagle ‘rescue’ case dismissed - March 8, 2024
Activists demand DA prosecute - March 28, 2024
Ridglan critics want their day in court - April 4, 2024
Judge will weigh whether to appoint special prosecutor - April 18, 2024
Ridglan Farms cited for new violations - Oct. 8, 2024
Ridglan Farms accused of the wholesale abuse of dogs - Oct, 23, 2024
Judge: Let special prosecutor decide - Jan. 9, 2025
State agency launches probe - Jan. 16, 2025
DATCP conducts inspection at Ridglan Farms on behalf of Veterinary Examining Board - Feb. 5, 2025
Troubles mount for Ridglan Farms - April 3, 2025
Animal rights activists score ‘big win’ in Ridglan Farms case - Oct. 30, 2025
Activists plan beagle 'rescue' at Ridglan Farms - March 6, 2026
How the tactic of 'open rescue' came to Wisconsin - April 16, 2026
Gallery: Attempted 'open rescue' of beagles at Ridglan Farms - April 19, 2026