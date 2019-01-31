Isthmus, now available in a commemorative polar vortex edition!

Click here for this week's print edition

We know what you’re thinking — how else will the polar vortex screw with our lives? Schools are closed, daycare centers shuttered, university classes cancelled, restaurants closed and concerts postponed. And that doesn’t even touch the dangers to life and limb, particularly for those who have inadequate shelter and clothing.

Our entire crew was here on Wednesday, despite the ungodly cold, and we have our first-and-only commemorative digital polar vortex edition to prove it! So sit back with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy. There’s no need to rush out Thursday for your print edition of Isthmus because copies will not be available until Friday, or Saturday. Our priority has to be the safety of those who deliver our papers and, well, that would be hard to guarantee on a day that promises to be bitterly cold, with a daybreak temperature of -30 and wind chills down to -55.

So snuggle in and click through the issue -- get to know your candidates for office, read about the struggle for transgender rights and check out all the great events going on this weekend, when temperatures are supposed to soar into the balmy 40s. Stay safe!