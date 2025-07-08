Isthmus welcomes AAN Publishers convention to Madison

× Expand AAN Publishers Madison convention logo for 2025

Isthmus welcomes AAN Publishers (formerly the Association of Alternative Newsmedia) to Madison this week for the organization’s annual convention. Journalists and managers representing about 50 newspapers, digital outlets and other news organizations from across the country will convene to discuss, among other things, the challenges faced by local news organizations and potential solutions. Attendees are also looking forward to enjoying all that Madison has to offer in the summertime.

“It's not easy to sustain a local news organization these days, but the members of AAN Publishers are passionate about their role in continuing to provide stories that inform and entertain their readers. It’s important for those of us in the trenches to have spaces like this annual convention where we can share experiences, trade tips and problem solve together,” says Judith Davidoff, president and editor of Isthmus. “It’s an opportunity to recharge and get inspired so we can return, refreshed, to the vital work we do in our respective communities.”

Isthmus, which also hosted the conference in 2002, stands poised to celebrate its fourth “rebootiversary” as a nonprofit organization in August and 50th anniversary as an indispensable, award-winning Madison newspaper in 2026.

"AAN Publishers has a fine tradition of visiting a different city each year, with the conference hosted by one of our members,” AAN Publishers Executive Director Todd Stauffer says. “We're thrilled to be in Madison this year with Isthmus, bringing together editors, designers, publishers and revenue teams from across the country to discuss how to succeed and grow as local, independent media outlets — members of the fourth estate, working hard to serve our role in American democracy."

One of the convention's evening receptions takes place at the Wisconsin Historical Society Library, during which attendees will peruse part of the library’s collection of underground and alternative newspapers from the 1960s and ‘70s. It’s one of the largest such collections in the nation.

The convention will be held at Madison’s Edgewater Hotel and kicks off on Wednesday evening. Training sessions will be held throughout the day on Thursday and Friday. A keynote interview luncheon with Isthmus publisher Jason Joyce and WIRED magazine global editorial director Katie Drummond takes place on Thursday and the annual AAN Awards and Honors luncheon is on Friday, hosted by Dan Perkins, known worldwide as cartoonist Tom Tomorrow.