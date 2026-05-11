Isthmus wins five Milwaukee Press Club awards

× Expand Liam Beran Left to right: Kyle Nabilcy, Megan Stout, Judith Davidoff, Lauren Hafeman, Liam Beran. Left to right: Kyle Nabilcy, Megan Stout, Judith Davidoff, Lauren Hafeman and Liam Beran.

Isthmus won five Milwaukee Press Club awards in the 2025 Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism Contest, which draws entries from news publications statewide. The awards dinner was held May 8 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Isthmus editor and president Judith Davidoff and publisher Jason Joyce won bronze in the best multi-story coverage of a single feature topic or event category for a series of articles that scrutinized how a real estate story with AI-generated hallucinations made the Wisconsin State Journal’s front page.

The series included a breaking news piece from Joyce noting the “re-reported” story, and, from Davidoff, a column exploring how an under-resourced newsroom likely played a role in the mishap and a follow-up story interviewing Audrey Korte, the reporter who penned the State Journal’s story and was fired for her mistakes.

Davidoff, staff writer Liam Beran, associate editor Linda Falkenstein, former intern Lauren Hafeman, and contributor Mike Ivey won bronze in the best public service story or series category for Isthmus’ 2025 Nonprofit Issue, published in November. The 48-page issue included stories on nonprofits contributing to Madison’s wellbeing and a volunteer guide listing service opportunities at 30 nonprofits in Dane County.

Beran won bronze in the best long soft feature story for an August 2025 cover story examining how Epic Systems has impacted dating life in Madison. Contributor and longtime food reviewer Kyle Nabilcy won bronze in the best critical review category for his October review of Sern Sapp, a Williamson Street Lao restaurant that opened in 2025. And freelance illustrator Megan Stout won bronze in the best illustration, cartoon or animation category for her August 2025 Isthmus cover illustration inspired by move-out season and Madison’s Hippie Christmas tradition of leaving unwanted objects out on the curb.