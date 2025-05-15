Isthmus wins four Milwaukee Press Club awards

× Expand Steven Potter From left: Liam Beran, Tommy Washbush and Judith Davidoff at the Gridiron Awards Dinner. From left, Liam Beran, Tommy Washbush and Judith Davidoff at the Gridiron Awards Dinner May 9.

Isthmus won four Milwaukee Press Club awards in the 2024 Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest. The awards dinner was held May 9 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush, a repeat winner, won gold for best newspaper design along with illustrator Chase A, who won gold for her illustration, “Sittin’ on the dock” which appeared on the cover of the July 2024 issue of Isthmus.

Steven Walters, who last year won silver in the best profile category for his in-depth profile of Ben Wikler, shared a bronze this year with Isthmus staff writer Liam Beran for Best Explanatory Story or Series for their piece, “Do newly competitive legislative races in Wisconsin promote civic engagement?”

And Judith Davidoff won bronze for Best Short Soft Feature Story for “Working 9-5,” a piece about a series of skits performed by the Ability Ambassadors to illustrate how to successfully work with people with disabilities and how to treat them with respect.

Beran, who graduated from UW-Madison in December, also won gold in the collegiate category for Best Investigative Reporting for a piece he wrote for The Daily Cardinal: “Cybercriminals stole thousands of UW records, but system leaders didn’t tell the public. Why?”