Jason Ilstrup ‘strongly considering’ mayoral run

× Expand Abigail Schaefer Justin Ilstrup outside the Edgewater Hotel. Ilstrup: 'I'll be taking time to talk with my family and with people across our community about what Madison needs next.'

Shortly after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Friday that she would not run for re-election, Jason Ilstrup, the president of Downtown Madison, Inc. told Isthmus he’s “strongly considering” a run for mayor.

“I've heard from neighbors, small business owners, community organizers, and longtime friends urging me to run for mayor,” he says in a statement. “I am strongly considering it. Over the coming weeks I'll be taking time to talk with my family and with people across our community about what Madison needs next.”

He also praised the mayor: “Mayor Rhodes-Conway has dedicated much of her career to public service, including two terms leading our city, and I'm grateful for what she has given Madison.”

In a 2024 Isthmus profile, Ilstrup acknowledged that he has “always been interested in the position” of mayor and would consider it at “some point” in his life. When Rhodes-Conway announced in July that she was running for a third term, he told Isthmus he would not run in 2027 because he “truly loves the work” he’s doing at Downtown Madison Inc.

But Ilstrup declared his interest in running for mayor within an hour of Rhodes-Conway’s announcement that she would not run for a third term. He would join an already crowded field that includes Syed Abbas, Brian Benford, Kaleem Caire, Natalia Hacerola, Jonny Hinds, Marcus Robert Johnson, April Kigeya, and Larry “Ace” Williams. Isthmus is tracking the race here.

Ilstrup has lived in Madison since 2011. He has led DMI, Madison’s downtown advocacy nonprofit, since 2018. Before that, he worked in the hospitality industry — as operations director at the Iron Horse Hotel, in Milwaukee, and as the general manager of the now defunct HotelRED, in Madison.

“From the Peace Corps to the hospitality industry, and now, as the President of Downtown Madison Inc., I've built my career around serving others,” Ilstrup said in his statement. “Madison is the place I call home and while there are so many reasons people are drawn to our city, not everyone has been a part of its success. This is a hard moment for many here in our community. Every Madisonian deserves to prosper and I wholeheartedly believe we can make that happen as we continue to learn from each other, examine our past successes and failures, and envision a future rooted in shared community values. That starts with making Madison more affordable by building the housing our city needs, supporting the workers and businesses who keep our neighborhoods thriving, and making sure every resident feels like City Hall is working for them. I love this city and I'm excited about how we can grow together.”

Ilstrup was born in Milwaukee but grew up mostly in Minneapolis. He holds a law degree from the University of Minnesota and worked on the staffs of Congressmen Barney Frank and Martin Sabo before moving to Madison, where he worked for state Rep. Tom Nelson.

The 2024 Isthmus profile of Ilstrup details Ilstrup’s high energy and enthusiasm and his ability to make interpersonal connections. Author Doug Moe spoke with Aaron Mullins, executive director of the Foundation for Dane County Parks, about Ilstrup’s potential mayoral ambitions. “My wife and I call him Mr. Madison,” Mullins said. “People say he should run for mayor. I don’t want him to run for mayor. I’m afraid people would be mean to him.”