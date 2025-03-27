Jill Underly on test scores, school choice and the achievement gap

× Expand Photo courtesy Jill Underly campaign Wisconsin education superintendent Jill Underly. Underly says the new testing standards are more 'inclusive" and give 'educators real tools to support learning.'

Education consultant Brittany Kinser is challenging incumbent Jill Underly for Wisconsin’s superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction in the April 1 general election.

Underly — whose department recently lowered the threshold for what is proficient on state tests and changed the student success benchmark — has strongly advocated for increasing public school investments. Kinser is a champion of Wisconsin’s school choice program that allows students to attend private schools with vouchers paid for by taxpayers.

Kinser has been a special education teacher in Chicago public schools (though she has never had a Wisconsin teaching license), a Milwaukee school principal, and executive director of a national public charter school network. Underly has worked in education for 25 years, serving as superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District and as an assistant director at the Department of Public Instruction.

Isthmus sent the candidates written questionnaires. We are still waiting for the Kinser campaign to return its survey.

Wisconsin residents can check their voter information and find out where to vote and register at myvote.wi.gov.

Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Why did you champion new testing standards? How are they improvements on the old method?

I championed new testing standards to better reflect student growth. These standards measure student outcomes to the actual test they take in Wisconsin, making them more inclusive, and giving educators real tools to support learning. This shift moves us from sorting students to truly supporting them — making education more equitable and effective for every kid.

You have suggested using most of the state’s $4 billion surplus to increase school funding; Republicans have spoken against this move. Do you have a Plan B?

Gov. Evers has advocated for a $3.1 billion investment in education and I’ll continue pushing for targeted funding increases through the regular budget. This funding issue is only going to become more important as the federal cuts to education become more dire. No matter what, I’ll keep fighting to ensure every Wisconsin student has access to strong, fully funded public schools.

Wisconsin has one of the largest Black-white achievement gaps in the country. Can you name a program or policy you implemented that addresses these gaps? What specific policies would you work towards with school districts to reduce the gap?

I’ve supported equity-based funding and launched DPI’s literacy coaching initiative to boost early reading success. I’ll continue partnering with districts to expand culturally responsive teaching, diversify the educator workforce, and improve student mental health support. Reducing the achievement gap requires targeted resources, accountability, and a strong commitment to equity.

President Donald Trump has sought to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, which supports 14% of public school budgets nationwide with an annual budget of $79 billion. Do you support this move?

I strongly oppose the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education. It plays a vital role in supporting students with disabilities, low-income families, and rural schools, and provides critical funding. The cuts they are already making are having a devastating effect on public education in Wisconsin and across the country. We need stronger federal support for schools — not less.

According to a report from DPI, nearly one in five Wisconsin public school teachers quits before their third year. How would you address this high turnover rate?

As state superintendent, I’m fighting for better pay, stronger support, and respect for educators. Wisconsin’s kids deserve stability, and that starts with supporting and keeping great teachers in our classrooms. We must invest in those who make learning possible.

Do you think Wisconsin should continue to expand school choice programs?

Public dollars belong in public schools. I oppose expanding private school voucher programs that siphon funding from the public schools that serve all kids, not just the kids they want. Every child deserves a high-quality education, but that won’t happen if we keep draining resources from our public system. Let’s invest where it benefits everyone — in strong, accountable and equitable public schools.