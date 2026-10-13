Join Isthmus for a one-on-one interview with Francesca Hong

× Expand Nick Garcia Francesca Hong gives a speech at her watch party at Atwood Music Hall. Madison-area Rep. Francesca Hong spoke hours after polls closed Tuesday, thanking supporters at her watch party while not conceding her race.

Just one week after Wisconsin elects its next governor, Isthmus will host an exclusive one-on-one interview with state Rep. Francesca Hong at Atwood Music Hall.

Isthmus staff writer Chali Pittman will ask the the state lawmaker, restaurant worker, chef, and former candidate for governor about the midterm elections (here in Wisconsin as well as around the country), the state of the Democratic socialist movement, her hopes for the future of state government, and what’s next for her grassroots organizing movement and her, personally. We will also field questions from the audience.

Atwood Music Hall will open at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktails and networking hour, with entertainment from "Madison marimba man" Eric De Los Santos. The interview starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and 100% of ticket sales revenue benefits Isthmus’ coverage of Madison news and culture.

Tickets are available at theatwoodmusichall.com.