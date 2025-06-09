Join the Isthmus staff for our Community Newsroom at Pinney Library

× Expand An illustration of a group of people sitting around a table. Isthmus will host its second Community Newsroom June 12.

Please come meet us!

Isthmus staffers are passionate about local news and Madison culture. We’re interested in the challenges that face our community and finding ways we can help overcome them together. We’d love to meet you and hear what’s on your mind at our second “Community Newsroom” on Thursday, June 12, at the Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road.

We’re also happy to answer any questions you might have about Isthmus. Ever wonder how a restaurant or theater review is written? Want to know our plans for covering the local impacts of Trump 2.0?

We’d also like to hear any story ideas you have for us. Better yet, are you interested in writing one yourself? Come on down and tell us about it!

And for more fun: Take our special news and Madison trivia quiz and enter a drawing for concert tickets.

We will be hanging out in Conference Room B, 10 a.m.-noon. Hope to see you there!