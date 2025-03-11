Join the Isthmus staff in our first ever Community Newsroom

× Expand A graphic of a group of people around a table. Isthmus hosts its first Community Newsroom on March 19.

Please come meet us!

Isthmus staffers are passionate about local news and Madison culture. We’re interested in the challenges that face our community and finding ways we can help overcome them together. We’d love to meet you and hear what’s on your mind at our first ever “Community Newsroom” on March 19 at the Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St.

We’re also happy to answer any questions you might have about Isthmus. Ever wonder how a restaurant or theater review is written? Want to know our plans for covering the local impacts of Trump 2.0?

We’d also like to hear any story ideas you have for us. Better yet, are you interested in writing one yourself? Come on down and tell us about it!

And for more fun: Take our special news and Madison trivia quiz and enter a drawing for concert tickets.

We will be hanging out in the first floor conference room of the library, 5-7 p.m. Hope to see you there!