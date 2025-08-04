Kaul’s Trump fights will be campaign issue

× Expand Via Facebook Attorney General Josh Kaul Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has signed on to 29 national lawsuits challenging Trump administration policies and orders.

Last week Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul signed on to three more national lawsuit to stop the orders and policies of President Donald Trump’s administration; that makes it 29 times that Kaul has joined litigation opposing the president since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Trump won Wisconsin with 1.69 million votes last November. Is Kaul’s blizzard of anti-Trump legal actions likely to hurt or help him, if he runs for governor or re-election next year?

Having served two terms as attorney general, Kaul is on the same political path that Democrat Jim Doyle took when he won the first of two terms as governor in 2002. Kaul praised retiring Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and didn’t answer a question on whether he will run for the job.

Kaul’s anti-Trump efforts may not hurt any bid for governor, UW-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden says in an email.

“The historic pattern in midterm elections is that voters swing against the party that holds the presidency,” he says. “The pattern is even stronger when the same party also controls Congress. This suggests that in 2026 there will be a public appetite for a balance against the Trump administration that will aid Kaul as he pitches himself as defending Wisconsin against a president who has run amok.

“There are also probably more people who support the AG's position on these lawsuits than support the administration,” Burden adds.

But, no matter what Kaul runs for, Republicans will make the attorney general’s fights against Trump a campaign issue, Burden says.

“Republicans will surely portray Kaul as excessively litigious and partisan, spending time fighting with the president rather than combatting real crimes,” he says. “The number of suits filed against the Trump administration appears to be setting a record pace, so it does occupy a lot of the attorney general’s resources. [Kaul] will be pressured to show his support of law enforcement and efforts to prevent and punish criminal activity.”

The July 29 lawsuits Kaul joined were filed to stop the U.S. Department of Agriculture from getting access to personal information maintained by states about users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or food stamps, and to stop the end of federal funds for Planned Parenthood programs.

The announcements were among more than 60 press releases issued by Kaul’s Justice Department that attacked Trump administration policies, procedures or threats, or responded to judicial decisions in the lawsuits Wisconsin joined, since Jan. 20.

The lawsuits include stopping Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship; keeping federal cash flowing to public TV and radio stations, libraries and museums; stopping the dismantling of the Department of Education and the cutting of its funds for schools; trying to overturn an executive order keeping transgender individuals from serving in the military; and stopping cuts in federal health care programs.

Kaul also sued Elon Musk, then a top adviser to Trump, before the April 3 election, trying to block Musk’s promise to hand $1 million checks to residents who proved they had voted. Although Kaul’s suit to stop Musk was dismissed, the Musk-backed candidate in that Supreme Court election, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, lost.

A spokesman for Kaul did not respond to a question about what DOJ resources are devoted to researching and joining national anti-Trump lawsuits.

In a PBS Wisconsin interview, Kaul justified his actions. “A lot of what the Trump administration is doing is flouting the law, and that means going to court and getting accountability,” Kaul said. “I look at two basic things in deciding whether Wisconsin should get involved in a multistate suit. One is, is there a policy that's harmful to Wisconsinites?

“Secondly, is there a sound legal basis for challenging the policy? Here, this is a law that was passed by Congress and signed into law by the [former] president…Donald Trump doesn't get to overrule that by fiat. That's not how our constitutional republic works.”

Kaul’s legal challenges started the day after Trump became president. On Jan. 21, he joined other Democratic attorneys general trying to block the president’s order abolishing birthright citizenship. It violated “the Constitution, federal law and Supreme Court precedent,” Kaul argued.

Kaul won a second term by 35,000 votes, out of 2.6 million votes cast, in 2022. He defeated Republican Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.