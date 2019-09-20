Lead with hope, but panic

× Expand "The last generation that can really do something" about climate change led a protest in Madison, in solidarity with millions around the world.

Hundreds of students in Madison walked out of class Friday to teach us all a lesson. They rallied outside the headquarters of Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) downtown to protest the utility’s use of coal and other fossil fuels. The students — and hundreds of others — stood in solidarity with a global climate strike that brought millions out to the streets from Australia to Zimbabwe on September 20.

Kaleb Olsen, a student at James Madison Memorial, was one of dozens in her class to join the strike. She carried a sign that read “Tell the Truth.”

“A lot of older people aren’t going to be here when we really see the bigger effects of climate change. We will,” says Olsen. “I think it’s important to show that our voice matters. Even though I can’t vote, I still have an opinion. I live here. I don’t want the earth to be destroyed.”

At 1 p.m., protesters gathered outside MGE to hear speeches, participate in “climate crisis” art installations, and other activities including face painting and sign making. Some signs took MGE’s logo but replaced the acronym with “more greedy energy.”

“We trust Bill Nye, climate change is not a lie,” chanted the crowd. “The air we breathe is under attack. What do we do? Stand up, fight back.”

At 3 p.m., the activists stopped traffic on East Washington Avenue to march to the state Capitol. There, more than 3,000 people watched a livestream of 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speak in New York City in front of 250,000 people.

Elise Gotthardt, a student at Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua, traveled with 14 of her classmates to attend the demonstration.

“Our school is very much into this kind of action,” says Gotthardt. “I hope it wakes people up.”

The crowd’s chant also took aim directly at MGE: “We have the ability to run our own utility.”

UW-Madison freshman Max Prestigiacomo helped organize the strike in Madison with the Youth Climate Action Team.

“Madison is one of six flagship strikes around the nation which is really saying something because our population isn’t in the millions,” says Prestigiacomo. “We want everyone to lead with hope. But also recognize that we should be panicking.”

UW-Madison senior Emily Snelson volunteers with the local chapter of the Sierra Club. She sees the global action as a way to put pressure on MGE.

“Even though [MGE] tries to sound like they are really green, they really don’t follow that. They greenwash a lot,” says Snelson. “Today is a really awesome opportunity to tell the truth about where Madison’s power actually comes from. They still rely way too much on fossil fuels and we are here today to encourage them to truly commit to renewables.”

Steve Schultz, corporate communications manager for MGE, says the utility takes climate change seriously.

“We share the urgency of those throughout our community who want a more sustainable future. We welcome dialogue and hearing from our customers, and we want to work together with our customers and support all of those who want to take action to create a cleaner future,” writes Schultz in an email. “MGE has a goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. This goal is based on leading climate science, the [United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. This is the same report submitted earlier this week by the young climate change activist Greta Thunberg [during] congressional testimony.”

MGE currently sources about 60 percent of its energy from coal-fired power plants located outside of the city (they also burn natural gas, another fossil fuel, in town.) Jason Pasch, a teacher at La Follette, spoke at the rally outside the utility’s headquarters. He says MGE’s pledge to be “net-zero carbon” by 2050 isn’t the same as going “carbon-free.”

“Carbon-free is replacing [energy] sources with renewables. Carbon-neutral means they are going to offset the fossil fuels they still will be burning. There is a real difference,” says Pasch. “We want people to know that what MGE is doing isn’t good enough or soon enough.”

Phyllis Hasbrouck, organizer for 350 Madison, says MGE talks a good game but isn’t getting the message.

“MGE needs to quickly transition to renewable energy. To be on the safe side, we need to be getting off fossil fuels now,” says Hasbrousk. “They like to say they are a ‘community energy company.’ But this community wants 100 percent fossil fuel-free energy.”

Prestigiacomo is also frustrated by lack of action by policymakers. Gov. Tony Evers has pledged to run Wisconsin on 100 percent renewable fuel by 2050. But he says that’s “too little, too late.”

“Simply put, we are the last generation that can really do something about this. Nobody will be feeling the full force of the climate crisis to the extent that we will. I think that is really driving the huge turnout we see here today,” says Prestigiacomo. “But it’s not only about the future, this is happening in the present. People are already being displaced. Just look at what’s happening with flooding in Madison. This is real.”

Despite the global show of force, Dylan Rogers is dejected. The Shabazz City High School sophomore is worried that it might not be “morally responsible to have children in a world that probably won’t be around very long.”

“Talking about climate change won’t solve anything. Something needs to be done. I’m worried about having a future,” says Rogers. “It mostly just makes me angry that this kind of event is even necessary. I could be in school studying for my career and things I love doing. Instead I have to be here.”