Let’s not mess it up again

A deserted east shore at Devil's Lake State Park.

In time for a warm week ahead, Gov. Tony Evers is directing the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and natural areas on May 1, with some new guidelines in place for safety. The governor ordered 40 sites closed on April 10 amid reports that large crowds were making social distancing difficult. Problems with vandalism and littering were also reported.

Many of the newly reopened sites will close earlier than normal, with open hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and also close Wednesdays for maintenance. (Some northern state forests, wild rivers, flowages and Lower Wisconsin Riverway sites will maintain normal hours.) Safety capacities have been determined for each location, and admission will be delayed if that number has already been met. A state parks admission sticker also needs to be purchased ($28) in advance; if you don’t already have one, call 888-305-0398. Annual stickers or daily admission passes will not be available at the parks. While the DNR does not offer sales of parks admission online, Friends of Wisconsin State Parks does sell yearly admission stickers online. (Note: An upcharge of $10 supports FWSP.)

Additionally, all restrooms will be closed, including those that had remained open at parks that never closed. All buildings and facilities at parks (shelters, playgrounds, visitor centers) will also be closed to the public. Some popular regional state natural areas will remain closed, including the Dells of the Wisconsin River, Gibraltar Rock, Parfrey’s Glen and Pewit’s Nest. Campgrounds also remain closed until at least May 26, the current ending date of the governor’s safer at home order.

For the full details, read the press release.