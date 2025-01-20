Lobbyists vie for Wisconsin budget-bill favors

× Expand Clockwise from top left: Jim Steineke, Steven Foti, Jennifer Shilling and John Gard. Former state lawmakers who are now lobbyists include, clockwise from left: Jim Steineke, Steven Foti, Jennifer Shilling and John Gard.

Lobbying the next state budget, which must be approved by legislators and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in about six months, is big business. Lobbyists spent $39.13 million trying to influence spending and policy in the 2023 budget year — 10% more than two years earlier.

The start of a new legislative session requires lobbyists to register with the State Ethics Commission, declaring the causes, issues and organizations for which they are advocating. They also have to report hours spent lobbying and the costs of those efforts.

During the last legislative session more than 750 lobbyists registered, a number that’s increased by about 9% over the last decade.

As of last week, almost 550 lobbyists had registered for the 2025-26 session, which convened Jan. 6. That suggests that there will again be more than five lobbyists for each of the 132 legislators.

Lobbyists who had registered by last week included 17 former legislators and dozens of former legislative aides, former cabinet secretaries, and past power brokers in administrations of the last five governors.

Former legislative leaders who are now lobbyists include Republican Assembly speakers Jeff Fitzgerald and John Gard; Republican Assembly majority leaders Jim Steineke, Scott Suder and Steven Foti; John Nygren, former Assembly Republican co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee; former Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling and former Senate Democratic Majority Leader Joe Strohl.

Some of those ex-legislators and other lobbyists reported having as many as 25 clients; others reported having one client or were registering to work only for their employer.

Not everyone can successfully lobby legislators. Depending on what you’re asking for, or trying to repeal, it can be time consuming, frustrating and maddeningly hit-or-miss. The Capitol, after all, revolves around three Ps: policy, personalities and politics.

But the most successful lobbyists get paid very, very well if — and it’s a big if — they have relationships with legislators and their aides that let them know when to beg, bluff, advise, threaten or genuflect. In any given year, lobbyists may have to do all of those, depending on what they are asking for and who they are asking.

Lobbyists also have to know Capitol rituals and protocols and be able to read the room. Many organization leaders and corporate CEOs hire lobbyists because they don’t have time, or don’t want to learn, the Capitol’s tribal rites.

There’s also a self-perpetuating cycle to lobbying: They tell their clients what they are fighting for and, if they don’t get it, they argue that they should be hired next session to try again. And, if they get something their client wants passed, or even part of it, they argue that they must be hired for the following session to fight its repeal, or fight for everything that didn’t pass last session.

But let’s go back to those three Ps.

Lobbying costs soar when groups want major policy changes.

The Milwaukee Brewers, for example, spent $1 million lobbying in 2023 for an updated, winterized stadium in exchange for a promise to stay in the city, according to Ethics Commission reports. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce spent $1.3 million lobbying that year, pushing for changes in tax and regulatory laws. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association spent $1.2 million, also in 2023, pushing for higher health care reimbursements.

Shifts in Capitol politics can also dictate who gets hired to lobby.

When Republicans took control of the executive and legislative branches in the 2010 elections, demand rose for lobbyists who knew GOP legislators or who had worked with or for them. Conversely, when Democrats took over the Capitol in 2006 elections, some Republican-friendly lobbyists no longer had jobs.

Lobbyists must also deal with legislators and aides whose personalities can be coldly transactional or insecure. How, for example, do you lobby for a specific bill or spending when two legislators critical to that issue — one Assembly member and one senator — don’t like or trust each other?

And veteran lobbyists sometimes make decisions that prompt a lawmaker to angrily ban them from their office. The lobbyist can then instead recruit a constituent, or several constituents, from that legislator’s district to advocate for the change.

One story illustrates the machinations of lobbying. The leader of a statewide trade organization pushing a major policy change was asked why he hired a prominent lobbyist. “I didn’t want him hired by the opposition. I didn’t want him working against me.”

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.