Longtime entrepreneur and former Ald. Mark Clear joins Isthmus

× Expand Mark Clear Mark Clear, in front of his old stomping grounds.

Mark Clear has joined Isthmus Community Media as its development director.

Clear is a longtime Madison entrepreneur and business and political leader. He served 11 years on the Madison Common Council, including three years in leadership roles. Mark is a board member of Destination Madison and the Overture Center, and previously served on the board of the Rotary Club of Madison and Accelerate Madison.

In addition to his role with Isthmus, Clear is a consultant specializing in local government.

Clear will work with Isthmus sales director Barbara Bolan to devise creative ways to grow Isthmus with our business partners and with individual donors.

“Mark obviously brings a lot of experience and knowledge about Madison to this role, but he also remains curious about the businesses and organizations we work with,” says Isthmus publisher Jason Joyce. “Our advertisers come to us not only to get the word out about their services and products, but because they value local journalism and want to support it. Mark asks great questions and works to find win-win solutions."

Clear is thrilled to be joining the Isthmus team, a return to his early career in journalism.

“My first jobs were delivering the Madison Press Connection in high school and as a producer and newscaster at Wisconsin Public Radio during and after college,” he says. “Journalism, and Isthmus specifically, have always been in my heart.”

Clear can be reached at mclear@isthmus.com.