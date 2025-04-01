Madison ‘always will be home to trans people’

×

Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford addresses reporters at a transgender pride flag raising March 31.

Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford: ‘Representation matters, not just for those of us here today, but for every young person across the city, across this state and across this country that are looking for proof that they belong and that their voices matter and that their future is limitless.’ Elected in April 2023, Martinez-Rutherford said serving as the first openly transgender member of the city council has been ‘one of the greatest honors of my life.’