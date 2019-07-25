Rules of the road

× Expand Getty Images 1073716176 After confiscating scooters last summer, Milwaukee is set to begin a new pilot program. Madison is eying next spring for its pilot project.

A year ago, Milwaukee resident Jessie Calhoun noticed the buzz online that electric “dockless” scooters were coming to her city. Although the UW-Milwaukee student was excited to try one out, the scooters were in such high demand that it took weeks before she was able to find one to ride.

When she and a friend finally found some, the trip around their neighborhood was a thrill. “I had never tried anything like that before,” Calhoun says. “They weren’t too fast or too slow and really easy to operate.”

The 30-minute joy ride cost $6. And when she was done, she could just leave the scooter anywhere.

But joy rides like this were stressing out Milwaukee officials because they had no control over how — or where — people rode the electric vehicles capable of traveling up to 20 mph. The city sued the company, Bird Rides, which had dumped the scooters on its streets. And in August it confiscated the company’s scooters.

Now Milwaukee is poised to try a more regulated approach to scooters with a pilot project set to launch by the end of this month and run through December.

Madison officials are closely watching the Milwaukee experiment as they prepare for a Madison pilot program, which could launch next spring. Tom Lynch, Madison’s director of transportation, says the city and UW plan to collaborate on the pilot, which would create rules for how scooters can be used.

Ald. Avra Reddy, who represents much of the area around UW-Madison, says many of her constituents are college students who would like to have the option of using scooters to get around, especially considering the size of the campus and the limited number of bus stops. “Sometimes the walking distance is too far so e-scooters are a helpful tool for making Madison more equitable in public transportation,” Reddy says.

The trendy rides have been growing in urban areas, earning both fans and critics. Fans love the convenience and ease of getting around on scooters and say they can reduce the use of cars. Critics worry about the potential for collisions with pedestrians, cars and bikes and fear that they’ll clutter the sidewalks when not in use. Unlike Madison’s BCycle bike sharing program, where bikes are picked up and returned to designated dock stations, scooters are located with an app and don’t have to be returned to a specific location.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers signed a law regulating scooter use, which exempts scooters from state vehicle registration requirements. However, they cannot weigh more than 100 pounds and can’t travel faster than 15 mph. The law also allows cities to ban scooters on sidewalks or on streets that have speed limits above 25 mph.

Madison’s Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia says resident safety is a top priority for the city, so reviewing data from other pilot programs can help to improve the way the vehicles will be regulated in Madison. “We’ve recognized that some other cities across the country have had a lot of challenges with their pilots, so we want to pay close attention to the data we’re seeing, especially around injuries.”

Research conducted by Austin Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Austin, Texas, where scooters are in use, shows that 192 people — 190 scooter riders, one bicyclist and one pedestrian — were injured over a three-month pilot program.

Though Calhoun was aware that some in Milwaukee had safety concerns around unregulated scooters, she says she never felt unsafe riding a scooter or being around others riding them. “I know a lot of people were skeptical about [the scooters] because they were not regulated at all, but to me, people seemed to be using them effectively rather than disruptively.”

Under Milwaukee’s pilot, scooter operators will have to list operating rules on their scooters, their websites and smartphone apps.

“[The operators] are all private entities operating in the city so we’re laying out the guidelines for these companies because it’s really on them at this point to make sure that their users know what local regulations we have in place,” says Mike Amsden, Milwaukee’s multimodal transportation manager.

Regulations established by Milwaukee forbid riding on the Riverwalk or sidewalks. Although riders are encouraged to wear a helmet, it’s not required. Riders also must follow the rules of the road. And “scooters must be parked responsibly,” although the city’s website doesn’t explain what that means.

Orrantia says the city of Madison will take the successes and failures of Milwaukee’s pilot into account when planning its program.

While Madison’s hasn’t started drafting its guidelines, Lynch anticipates the city will regulate sidewalk rides and where the vehicles can be parked. He says the city will work on the details of the pilot through the fall. A proposal is expected to be presented to the Common Council this winter, with a pilot to follow in spring of 2020, if approved.