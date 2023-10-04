Madison city council rejects appeal for Lien Road car wash

× Expand Madison Ald. Derek Field Madison Ald. Derek Field says that a car wash on the proposed Lien Road site would discourage the kind of development the city wants to see nearby.

The Madison city council flexed a new transit ordinance for the first time Tuesday night as it rejected an appeal for a permit to build a two-story car wash at Lien Road and East Washington Avenue.

“I dispute the notion that auto-only uses in a building supports transit, as stated and required in the TOD ordinance,” said Ald. Derek Field, referring to the city’s transit-oriented development overlay district. Approved in January, the ordinance requires more intense and transit-supporting development near the city’s future bus rapid transit routes. “The applicant’s proposal does not show how a car wash here supports the transit network.”

Only three alders voted to approve the company’s appeal: Kristen Slack, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, and Amani Latimer-Burris.

“Are we limiting the types of businesses that can go there because of the transit-oriented development district overlay?” asked Latimer-Burris before the vote. She worried that rejecting the permit would send a message to developers that “unless you build a big building, and it’s how we want it, and it goes with our plan — you’re out.”

In a unanimous vote Aug. 28, the Plan Commission placed on file Club Car Wash’s application for a conditional use permit to build a car wash at 3913 Lien Rd. The city council vote confirms the Plan Commission’s decision, preventing the company from re-submitting its conditional use application for a year.

“Last night’s vote was in violation of state law,” Club Car Wash marketing director Kendell Palmquist says in a statement to Isthmus. “Club Car Wash is reviewing its options and intends to aggressively defend its rights to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gregory Everts, an attorney for Club Car Wash, said in public comments before the vote that a 2017 state law compels city officials to grant the company a conditional use permit. “If the project meets all the conditions that are set in the city ordinances or by the zoning commission, and the applicant agrees to meet those requirements, approval is mandatory.”

But Field, who represents the area where the car wash is proposed, tells Isthmus that the company has not met the conditions of the transit overlay ordinance. “The applicant needs to prove that they meet all requirements and I don't think they have done so,” he says.

Field says that a car wash on the proposed site would discourage the kind of development the city wants to see nearby.

“As alder of this district, I'm hopeful that future development in this area takes advantage of and supports the city's significant investment in transit. I'm also hoping for neighborhood-serving amenities like small businesses and third spaces.”

Palmquist disputes Field’s reasoning. “The vote was based on speculation and personal opinions about what’s suitable at this location,” she says. “The notion that a handful of cars waiting to be washed would impede the normal and orderly development of the surrounding property is ludicrous.”