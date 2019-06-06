Fix it or lose it

× Expand Wisconsin Historical Society The Suhr mansion in 1914 (above), and in recent years (below right), fell into disrepair after Harold Langhammer bought it in 1994. When the house was nominated for landmark status in 1974, it was listed in “excellent” condition.

The clock’s running for a historic landmark’s owner: Either complete a long list of repairs by late summer or the city could take ownership of the house.

“Work needs to start,” says Heather Bailey, preservation planner in the city’s Department of Planning and Community and Economic Development. “At this point I think it is going to be very challenging to meet the Aug. 15 deadline.”

Meanwhile, owner Harold Langhammer has put up a “for sale” sign, “to have a choice, if somebody else wanted to do the restoration,” he says.

In early 2016 the Building Inspection Division first gave notice to Langhammer to make repairs to his property at 121 Langdon St. With no progress, the city brought suit in Municipal Court. On Aug. 9, 2018, assistant city attorney Lana Mades emailed Langhammer’s counsel.

“This was set for a sentencing yesterday,” she wrote, “but nobody appeared.”

Attorney Scott Herrick responded: “Could be my mistake, like many things in life, but I had no notice, merely that vague general sense that I was waiting to hear about something in this case.” The response mentions his client’s “lack of funds” and in closing adds, “Perhaps you want to make a sentencing offer.”

Six days later Building Division notified Langhammer of its “belief that” 121 Langdon “is undergoing demolition by neglect,” as outlined in a relatively new ordinance. It has teeth. If the Landmarks Commission concurs, the matter goes to the Common Council, which could decide the city will take ownership.

But for months, Landmarks has kept referring the matter. “Our goal here is not to have to make a finding of demolition by neglect unless it’s absolutely necessary,” says Bailey. “Our goal is to work with the property owner and help save this resource.”

The Aug. 15, 2019 repair deadline was agreed upon in court.

The double-digit list of code violations includes the roof, masonry piers, porch columns, deteriorated beams, stairs and tuckpointing.

“This is a 140-year-old house,” says Langhammer. He says the sagging porch makes “it look like the whole house is falling down.”

Langhammer insists he cares about old buildings. “I have been very involved in historic preservation,” including the 1971 rescue of Gates of Heaven synagogue. Kurt Stege, president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, agrees, as does Bailey. “He has a strong history in the past of being an advocate of preservation in the city,” she says.

When it was nominated for local landmark status in 1974, 121 Langdon was listed in “excellent” condition. The land is assessed at $321,000 and the house at $999,000, totaling $1.32 million. Langhammer is asking around $1.9 million. To assess historic value, however, it’s important to consider other buildings on the Capitol Square.

On the corner with East Washington Avenue, 1 S. Pinckney St. is the second-oldest building on the Square. Built of local sandstone, it’s probably best identified with a recent tenant, the American Family DreamBank. When it opened in 1871 it was the German Bank, and its dreamer was founder John J. Suhr.

His family-owned firm flourished and eventually had to move, to 102 King St., where it constructed a flatiron building in 1885-87 and changed the name of the bank to German-American Bank. High over the Tipsy Cow, the name “SUHR” is carved onto the corner of the sandstone building.

Both Suhr buildings are local historic landmarks, and the first is on the National Register of Historic Places. The family home, 121 Langdon, was built between 1883 and 1885. It falls within national and local Mansion Hill historic districts and is on the National Register.

Like their second bank, the house was designed by John Nader, Madison’s first city engineer. Surviving examples of his architecture include the Madison Candy Company building, St. Patrick’s Church, Holy Redeemer Church and School — and our original sewer system.

Two years after 121 Langdon was built, the Suhr family showed their home off to President Grover Cleveland. In the 1900s they became clubby with the LaFollettes and John Olin, considered founder of Madison’s parks system. When a Chicago brother-in-law stayed over in 1919, Fred Suhr told him about a packing plant for sale on the east side. Oscar Mayer took the advice.

It’s unclear when the family sold their French Victorian Mansion. In 1989, it was purchased by Alpha Xi Delta, one of the country’s oldest sororities. In 1994, Langhammer bought it for $475,000.

Because of its historic status, any external work — even repairs — must conform to special standards. Failure to comply is “subject to a minimum forfeiture of $250 a day and a maximum forfeiture of $500 for each separate violation.” Even if, after an Aug. 1 review, Langhammer is found to be in compliance, “a fine of around $50,000 [will] be imposed,” says Kyle Bunnow, plan review and inspection supervisor. “If the owner is not in compliance, a fine for around $237,000 would be imposed.”

Late last week Langhammer told Isthmus that a contractor would begin work June 1.

“I’m very proud of the house,” he says. “That’s why I’m saying — if it can go to a good home — I’ll consider it.”

Even if a purchaser is found, repairs are mandatory. “I think the bigger question is if a lender would sign off on the transaction,” says Bailey. “That’s a question for which I do not have an answer.”